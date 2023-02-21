'Please do something': Hassled Urfi Javed says Uber driver 'vanished' with her luggage in Delhi and came back 'drunk'

Credit: Urfi Javed/Instagram

Social media star Urfi Javed, on Tuesday, requested Uber India to ‘do something about the safety of girls’ after her Uber driver ‘vanished’ with her luggage in Delhi. She took to social media and narrated the whole incident.

She shared the detail of the Uber diver and wrote, “Had the worst experience with @UberINSupport @Uber in delhi,booked a cab for 6 hours,on my way to airport stopped to have lunch, the driver vanished with my luggage in the car. After interference from my male friend the driver came back completely drunk after 1 hour @Uber_India.”

Had the worst experience with @UberINSupport @Uber in delhi,booked a cab for 6 hours,on my way to airport stopped to have lunch, the driver vanished with my luggage in the car. After interference from my male friend the driver came back completely drunk after 1 hour @Uber_India pic.twitter.com/KhaT05rsMQ — Uorfi (@uorfi_) February 21, 2023

On Instagram, she wrote, “Uber India please do something for safety for us girls! Had the worst experience today. Like the driver vanished with my luggage and came back two hours later.”

Uber India also reacted to her post and wrote, “Hey, we've escalated this issue to our concerned team. A member of our safety team will get in touch with you at the earliest. Appreciate your time and patience.”

Netizens reacted to it, one of them wrote, “Good experience… You definitely need such experience in life ….” The second one said, “Use metro. Many people will take selfies and you will get more publicity.” The third one said, “That’s why auto are best next time book auto.” The fourth one said, “Daru ka nahi apke husn ka nasha ho gya hoga use.”

Meanwhile, Urfi Javed reacted after filmmaker Aditya Chopra talked about nepotism and opened up about why Uday Chopra couldn’t become a successful actor in one of the episodes of The Romantics.

She took to Instagram and wrote, “The sheer ignorance in this statement irritates me so much. Nepotism isn't about success, it's about the opportunities. Uday Chopra wasn't good looking (not that it matters but I'm making a point), wasn't a good actor, his movies failed miserable at box office but he still kept getting work. Had it been some Uday Chauhan (someone not from Bollywood), he wouldn't even get all those opportunities just after one failed movie. Are you guys going to defend nepotism by using This? Really?.”

Read|'Utasav ki taiyari karo': Twitter users react after Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal start filming Hera Pheri 3