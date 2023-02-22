Search icon
Disha Patani shows off stretch marks in new unfiltered bikini pic, fans praise her for normalising them

Actor Disha Patani shared bikini photo on Instagram that shows her stretch marks, netizens are showering love.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 22, 2023, 10:47 PM IST

Disha Patani shows off stretch marks in new unfiltered bikini pic, fans praise her for normalising them
Disha Patani shares unfiltered bikini photo| Photo: Instagram

Actor Disha Patani shared a hot photo of herself in a two-piece on the social media platform Instagram today. In the photo, she is seen donning an animal print bikini. Like always, she looks extremely hot and glamorous even in a no-make photo. 

What makes this particular photo of Disha stand out is the fact that stretch marks, which are generally kept hidden by actors, are clearly visible in the picture. Netizens are admiring her for posting this picture. For many who are conscious about their looks and body parts, it is a huge motivation for them to see an 'actor' flaunting her stretch marks. 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by disha patani (paatni)  (@dishapatani)

The photo which is liked by over 1.3 million people in hours is garnering a lot of love. 

Commenting on Disha Patani's photo one user wrote, "Disha also has stretch marks! Now I can live peacefully". Another said, "Thank you for showing stretch marks are normal".A third user said, "I love that this is unfiltered!! Pure beauty!!!". 

