Kangana Ranaut says 'Bollywood mafia gangs' are panicking after Ganapath, Yaariyan 2 releases clash with Emergency

Kangana Ranaut | Photo: File

Actor Kangana Ranaut recently on Twitter said that she will announce a date for the release of her film, Emergency with a gap of one month. This statement came after Tiger Shroff and Amitabh Bachchan's Ganapath and Bhushan Kumar's Yaariyan 2 announced to release of their films on October 20, 2023. Ranaut said that her political drama was also aiming to release on the same date.

Kangana wrote in a tweet, “When I was looking for a date for Emergency release I saw this year's movie calendar is pretty much free, probably because of setbacks Hindi industry is having, based on my post production timelines I zeroed down on 20th October, with in a week T series owner Bhushan Kumar (cont)."

"Announced his film on 20th October, entire October is free so is November, December and even September but today Mr Amitabh Bachchan and Tiger Shroff announced their ambitious project on 20th October, ha ha lagta hai panic meetings ho rahi hai Bollywood mafia gangs mein (seems like Bollywood mafia gangs are holding panic meetings),” she continued in her next tweet.

She further added, “Now release date for Emergency I will announce only one month in advance with the trailer itself, jab sara saal free hai toh clash ki zarurat kyu hai bhai?? Yeh buri halat hai industry ki phir bhi itni durbuddhi, kya khate ho yaar tum sab, itne self-destructive kaise ho (if the entire year is free then why bother to clash with each other. The industry is suffering so much yet such decisions, what do you eat for breakfast, how are you so self-destructive)?”

Tiger Shroff dropped the teaser of his film Ganapath earlier today. The Actor will re-unit with co-star Kriti Sanon in the upcoming film after Heropanti. Besides Ganapathi, T-Series' Yaariyan 2 will also hit the big screen on October 20. It is the sequel to the hit 2014 movie Yaariyan, starring Himanshu Kohli and Rakul Preet Singh, directed by Khosla Kumar.