BTS’ V aka Kim Taehyung and BLACKPINK’s Jennie are dating, claims Korean Youtuber Lee Jin Ho

BTS’ Kim Taehyung aka V and Blackpink's Jennie have been making headlines ever since their dating rumours circulated on social media. Earlier, a photo in which V and Jennie can be seen sitting in a car went viral.

Now, Korean YouTuber Lee Jin Ho, a former entertainment reporter, has claimed that both the artists are dating each other. The YouTuber has mentioned that Jeniee had shared a photo from her LA trip in which she can be seen standing in front of a statue. V had also shared a similar photo last year. The YouTuber has shared evidence of the same.

Earlier, an unverified account dropped their photo on Twitter after which people started assuming that they are dating. However, the photo was later deleted.

Fans took to Twitter and expressed their feelings. Fans of both the idols started blaming each other as the photo looks edited. Some of the social media users said that the girl did not resemble Jennie. Meanwhile, Jennie fans blamed BTS ARMY for using her name.

Earlier, K-drama Tomorrow was slammed by BTS ARMY after it showed Jungkook and V’s names on the death list. BTS ARMY criticised K-drama that aired on the Korean channel MBC on social media. Now the team of the show has issued a clarification on the same.

The production team of the show later clarified their intention and stated, “The birth dates on the list) are simply a combination of numbers, and there are no other intentions (behind them).”

For the unversed, Tomorrow, which stars SF9‘s Rowoon, Kim Hee Seon, and Lee Soo Hyuk, is based on sensitive topics such as suicide. BTS fans noticed that in the latest episode of the show, the makers used V’s real name and birthdate in the list of people who have died. It also mentioned Jungkook’s name.

As soon as this news circulated, BTS ARMY got angry and expressed their feelings on social media. Some fans demanded that the show must clarify why they have used BTS members' name and their date of birth written as DE8D people under HOMICIDE DEATHS.