BTS ARMY: 'I will marry all 7 of them', says fan

BTS, one of the most popular bands in the world, has a huge fan following in the world. Fans (ARMY) never fail to tell the world how much they love BTS band members, a recent viral video is the proof of the same.

In the viral video, the fan can be heard saying, “I like BTS, I will marry all 7 of them. Who the hell are you? How dare you say something against BTS? Do you know, they have ARMY all over the world?”

Earlier, K-drama Tomorrow was slammed by BTS ARMY after it showed Jungkook and V’s names on the death list. BTS ARMY criticised K-drama that aired on the Korean channel MBC on social media. Now the team of the show has issued a clarification on the same.

The production team of the show later clarified their intention and stated, “The birth dates on the list) are simply a combination of numbers, and there are no other intentions (behind them).”

For the unversed, Tomorrow, which stars SF9‘s Rowoon, Kim Hee Seon, and Lee Soo Hyuk, is based on sensitive topics such as suicide. BTS fans noticed that in the latest episode of the show, the makers used V’s real name and birthdate in the list of people who have died. It also mentioned Jungkook’s name.

As soon as this news circulated, BTS ARMY got angry and expressed their feelings on social media. Some fans demanded that the show must clarify why they have used BTS members' name and their date of birth written as DE8D people under HOMICIDE DEATHS.

BTS becomes most awarded group in Billboard Music Awards history, breaks record

Meanwhile, BTS boys, who never fail to mesmerise us with their performances, have once again created history at Billboard Music Awards 2022. The band got the highest number of nominations that a group received in any year. And with this, the boys broke their own record.

BTS is a seven-member K-pop group and is one of the biggest music sensations in history. The band was discovered in 2010, had released its first album in 2013. Their fans call themselves A.R.M.Y., which stands for Adorable Representative M.C. for Youth.