BTS: Shehnaaz Gill and Tejasswi Prakash join V, Jungkook in 'most handsome and beautiful' list

Credit: V-Jungkook-Shehnaaz-Tejasswi/Instagram

Recently AllKpop which is a Korean entertainment portal shared the Most Handsome and Beautiful in the world 2022 list. The voting took place on the Instagram page after which the results were declared.

BTS’ V aka Kim Taehyung has got the top spot while Jungkook is in the second place. Meanwhile, Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash spotted 3rd position in this list. While everyone’s favourite Shehnaaz Gill was in 29th place.

Indian fans are delighted after seeing Indian beauties joining BTS’ Jungkook and V in the world’s most beautiful and handsome list.

Last Month, BTS members RM, Suga, V, Jimin, and Jin went to Las Vegas for their concert. However, when they arrived at an airport in South Korea in order to leave for LA, a reporter insulted Suga and BTS leader RM by asking his cameraman to not focus on them as they are not so popular. He asked him to take pictures of V, Jimin, and Jin.

Also Read: BTS, Jonas Brothers to Stray Kids: List of 10 world famous bands

As soon as this video went viral, the ARMY started reacting to it. They took to social media and expressed their disappointment. BTS ARMY criticised the reporter for disrespecting Suga and RM on the basis of popularity and they are also very popular.

One of the social media users tweeted, “A video of a reporter disrespecting 2 BTS members at Incheon Airport is ... like how dare these mofks do this to our RM and Suga #RESPECT_ALL_BTS_Members. such shame this is happening in their own country!”

A YouTube channel K StarTalk had uploaded the video of the same. Suga and RM’s fans took to comment box and started expressing their feelings. One of them wrote, “Who gave them the right to discriminate.” Another mentioned, “Why are they doing like that...!!?? Disrespectful to BTS Much hurting Support all seven members otherwise no need to stand for them BTS are always best Army forever.”