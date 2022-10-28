Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEntertainment

Assamese actor Nipon Goswami dies at 80 after suffering heart-related issues

Veteran Assamese actor Nipon Goswami was unwell for the last few days and he was admitted to a private hospital.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: IANS |Updated: Oct 28, 2022, 08:45 AM IST

Assamese actor Nipon Goswami dies at 80 after suffering heart-related issues
Photo credit: Twitter

Veteran Assamese actor Nipon Goswami died on Thursday at a private hospital here. Goswami, 80, was unwell for the last few days and he was admitted to a private hospital. He was suffering from heart-related issues and his health had deteriorated since Monday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolence on the death of Goswami. 

He wrote on Twitter: "Saddened by the passing away of Shri Nipon Goswami who made a pioneering contribution to the Assamese film industry. His diverse works will be remembered by several film lovers. Condolences to his family and admirers." 
 
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also condoled the veteran actor’s death. Other eminent personalities of the state have expressed grief over Goswami’s demise. Goswami was born in Assam’s Tezpur town. He was an alumnus of the prestigious Film and Television Institute of India. He debuted in the Assamese cinema as a child artist in 1957. The octogenarian worked in a number of Assamese films and was a very popular face. 

Also read: Popular actor Leslie Jordan dies in car accident at the age of 67
 
Besides the silver screen, Goswami was also active in mobile theatres, advertisement commercials, and TV soaps. His father Chandradhar Goswami was also a famous actor and his mother Nirupama Goswami a singer. The Assam government has announced that his last rites would be performed with full state honour. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Streaming This Week: Laal Singh Chaddha, Maja Ma, Raksha Bandhan, OTT releases to binge-watch
APJ Abdul Kalam birth anniversary: Inspirational quotes by the former President and 'Missile Man of India'
Diwali 2022: Know how to celebrate Diwali without crackers this year
ICC T20 Cricket World Cup 2022: Players who may announce retirement from the shortest format after mega event
From Ekta Kapoor's XXX to Mastizaade: Erotic films and web series that sparked controversy
Speed Reads
More
First-image
CAT Admit Card 2022 released at iimcat.ac.in, get direct link here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.