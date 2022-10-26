Search icon
World's dirtiest man Amou Haji dies, Maharashtra man gets the title

Amou Haji lived in isolation for most of his life in an open brick hut, which villagers made after he started sleeping in a hole in the ground.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 26, 2022, 09:32 AM IST

Photo via Twitter

Imagine not bathing for years on end. Such was the life of Amou Haji (as he was known) - an endearing nickname given to elderly people. The Iranian man nicknamed the "dirtiest man in the world" for not taking a shower for decades has passed away. He was 94. 

According to local reports, Haji’s funeral is scheduled for Tuesday night in Farashband City, Fars.

Amou Haji died on Sunday in the village of Dejgah, the New York Post reported, citing state media. As per IRNA (Islamic Republic News Agency), Haji had avoided showering over fears of "getting sick. However, for the first time a few months ago, "villagers had taken him to a bathroom to wash."

Haji lived in isolation for most of his life in an open brick hut, which villagers made after he started sleeping in a hole in the ground, New York Post reported. 

Locals attributed Haji's eccentricity to "emotional setbacks" in his youth. In 2014, the Tehran Times reported that Haji also avoided fresh food, opting instead for the rotted porcupine, and smoked a pipe of animal excrement.

Reportedly, a short documentary film titled "The Strange Life of Amou Haji" was made about his life in 2013.

It is interesting to note that after Haji’s death, the unofficial title of "world’s dirtiest man" would go to a 67-year-old Indian man from western Maharashtra state who also had not bathed for more than 30 years, according to a report in WION.

