Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation

Maharashtra NEET UG Merit List 2022 released at cetcell.mahacet.org, check direct link, steps to download

ll the candidates who registered for the Maharashtra NEET UG 2022 Counselling will be able to download the merit list from www.cetcell.mahacet.org.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 26, 2022, 08:28 AM IST

Maharashtra NEET UG Merit List 2022 released at cetcell.mahacet.org, check direct link, steps to download
File Photo

The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has released the Maharashtra NEET UG Merit List 2022. All the candidates who registered for the Maharashtra NEET UG 2022 Counselling will be able to download the merit list from the official website - www.cetcell.mahacet.org. 

According to the revised schedule, the last date to pay fees and complete the online registration was extended to October 25, 2022, up to 4 pm. The merit list was later released in the evening. 

Maharashtra NEET UG Merit List 2022 Direct Link

It is important to note that the provisional state merit list has been released for the Nursing Courses and candidates whose names are shortlisted in the list can download and keep a copy of the same for future use. 

The publication of CAP Round 1 Selection List for Group A – MBBS/BDS and Group C - BPTH/BOTH/BASLP/B P&O/B.Sc. Nursing will be on October 28, 2022. 

READ | US school shooting: St Louis shooter armed with AR-15-style rifle, 600 rounds of ammunition

Candidates have been asked to reach the allotted colleges for their reporting/physical joining with all original documents from October 29, 2022, to November 4, 2022, till 5.30 pm.

Maharashtra NEET UG Merit List 2022: Steps to download 

Step 1: Visit the official website - www.cetcell.mahacet.org

Step 2: Click on the CAP Portal and scroll down and select NEET UG Merit List 2022 link 

Step 3: The provisional merit list will now appear

Step 4: Click on it and the merit list will appear on your screen.

Step 5: Download the merit list and take a printout of the same for future use. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Raju Srivastava death: Comedian survived by his wife and two children
PM Modi inaugurates Grand Ayodhya Deepotsav, bank of Sarayu lights up with over 15 lakh lamps | In pics
Janhvi Kapoor looks stunning in white crop top paired with denim shorts, rumoured boyfriend Orhan Awatramani reacts
SS Rajamouli birthday: RRR, Baahubali, Magadheera, blockbuster films made by Indian director
From Virat Kohli scoring a century to Naseem Shah's 2 sixes, here are the best performances of the Asia Cup 2022
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Indian embassy in Ukraine asks its citizens to leave the war-torn country immediately, issues fresh advisory
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.