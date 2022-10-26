Maharashtra NEET UG Merit List 2022 released at cetcell.mahacet.org, check direct link, steps to download

File Photo

The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has released the Maharashtra NEET UG Merit List 2022. All the candidates who registered for the Maharashtra NEET UG 2022 Counselling will be able to download the merit list from the official website - www.cetcell.mahacet.org.

According to the revised schedule, the last date to pay fees and complete the online registration was extended to October 25, 2022, up to 4 pm. The merit list was later released in the evening.

It is important to note that the provisional state merit list has been released for the Nursing Courses and candidates whose names are shortlisted in the list can download and keep a copy of the same for future use.

The publication of CAP Round 1 Selection List for Group A – MBBS/BDS and Group C - BPTH/BOTH/BASLP/B P&O/B.Sc. Nursing will be on October 28, 2022.

Candidates have been asked to reach the allotted colleges for their reporting/physical joining with all original documents from October 29, 2022, to November 4, 2022, till 5.30 pm.

Maharashtra NEET UG Merit List 2022: Steps to download

Step 1: Visit the official website - www.cetcell.mahacet.org

Step 2: Click on the CAP Portal and scroll down and select NEET UG Merit List 2022 link

Step 3: The provisional merit list will now appear

Step 4: Click on it and the merit list will appear on your screen.

Step 5: Download the merit list and take a printout of the same for future use.