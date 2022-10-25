Popular actor Leslie Jordan dies in car accident at the age of 67

Leslie Jordan

Hollywood actor and comedian Leslie Jordan died on Monday after he crashed his car into the side of a building in Los Angeles. As per the report of ANI, TMZ broke the news a while ago.

According to law enforcement sources` statement to TMZ, on Monday morning, Jordan experienced some sort of medical emergency while driving in Hollywood and crashed his car into the side of a building. Leslie was famous for his work on popular TV shows like Will & Grace, Hearts Afire, The Cool Kids, Call Me Kat, and American Horror Story. As soon as the news broke, several netizens expressed their sorrow over the artist's demise

Rest in peace, Leslie Jordan. Thank you for the countless laughs and for sharing your spirit with us all. pic.twitter.com/PzJq31z19T — RuPaul's Drag Race (@RuPaulsDragRace) October 24, 2022

RIP TO A LEGEND OK. WE STAN LESLIE JORDAN FOREVER pic.twitter.com/wNltHsrVkt October 24, 2022

They broke the mold when they made Leslie Jordan. He was a dear mentor and a beloved friend. I will miss him so much - it’s unimaginable that he’s gone. Rest well, sweet buddy. pic.twitter.com/c9kN0vkxyM — Mayim Bialik (@missmayim) October 24, 2022

During the pandemic, Leslie rose to fame on social media thanks to his humorous video posts, which helped him grow from having only 80,000 Instagram followers to 5.8 million. Leslie also acted in movies, including The Help and Ski Patrol. The Emmy-winning actor and comedian also announced the Academy Awards nominations for all 23 categories for this year`s ceremony. Born in 1955, Leslie Jordan started his career in 1986 as Malone in the adventure series The Fall Guy. More details about the car crash are awaited.