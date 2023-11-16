'You are truly God's child': Anushka Sharma pens heartwarming note for Virat Kohli as he breaks Tendulkar's world record

Anushka Sharma was present at the stadium cheering for Virat Kohli and even blew flying kisses at him when he reached his milestone of 50 ODI centuries.

In a moment of pride for the Indian national cricket team, Virat Kohli broke Sachin Tendulkar's world record of most centuries in One Day International Cricket when he scored his 50th ton against New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai in the first Semi-Final at the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023.

Virat's wife-actress Anushka Sharma was present at the stadium cheering for the batter and even blew flying kisses at him when he reached his milestone. After the match, she took to her Instagram Stories and penned a special note for him, "God is the best scriptwriter. Utterly grateful to him for blessing me with your love, and to watch you grow from strength to strength and achieve all that you have and will, being honest to yourself and to the sport always. You are truly God's child"

Talking about her Bollywood career, Anushka is set to make her comeback after more than four years with Chakda Xpress, based on the life of former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami. The actress reunites with her director Prosit Roy after the 2018 supernatural horror film Pari for the upcoming film, which will be a direct-to-digital release on the streaming platform Netflix.





Coming back to India's mammoth victory last night, centuries from Virat Kohli (117 off 113) and Shreyas Iyer (105 off 70) and the Man of the Match Mohammed Shami's record of the best figures (7/57) by the Indian bowler in the ODI history ensured that the Rohit Sharma-led Men In Blue defeated Kiwis by 70 runs last night. Now, India will either face Australia or South Africa in the 2023 Men's Cricket World Cup Final at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad on Sunday, November 19.



