US, UK imposes 3rd round of sanctions on individuals, entities supporting Hamas

YouTube to label videos that have been created using AI tools, aims to curb misinformation

Grab the best deals on anime hoodies, get up to 50% off

Abdul Razzaq issues public apology following controversial remark on Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

What is an Airline ticket scam and how does it work? Explained

Who is Hania Aamir? Know why fans are calling her Pakistan's Anushka Sharma at World Cup, what's her link to Babar Azam

Pakistani actress Hania Aamir is being dubbed 'Pakistan's Anushka Sharma' by many fans. Know her link to Babar Azam.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 15, 2023, 11:40 AM IST

Hania Aamir is a name that is not very popular in India but a rage across the border. The internet sensation-turned-actress is regarded as one of the most popular young faces in Pakistan’s entertainment industry currently. But of late, there is another reason Hania has been talked about. During the ongoing ICC World Cup, some fans from Pakistan have taken it upn themselves to reignite the rumours that the actress is dating Pakistan cricket team captain Babar Azam. There are fan edits, videos, an even manifestations to see these two together, even as the rumoured lovebirds have maintained a stoic silence on the matter.

Hania Aamir’s Babar Azam connect

In the past, both Babar and Hania have expressed admiration for each other in interviews and on public platforms. However, this has largely been in the form of one public figure praising another. However, during the World Cup, a fan edit linking the two and wishing for them to date went viral. A Pakistani fan has made a video using clips of Hania calling Babar ‘cuter than her’ and one of the cricketr expressing his desire to work in a film with the actress. Fans of both celebs began to root for a romance between the two after the edit went viral.

Why is Hania being called Pakistan’s Anushka Sharma

Soon, a deepfake video superimposing their faces on Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma from the World Cup also surfaced, leading to many fans dubbing Hania ‘Pakistan’s Anushka Sharma’. Anushka is married to India’s star batter and former Virat Kohli, with whom Babar is often compared. Hence, fans began pegging Hania against Anushka as well. One tweet read, “Only Hania can give competition to Anushka.”

Hania Aamir’s career and TV shows

Born in Rawalpindi in 1997, Hania was in college when she auditioned for the romantic comedy film Jaanan. She made her debut with the film the following year at the age of 19. Her breakthrough came with the critically-acclaimed series Titli, an adaptation of Beauty and the Beast where she played a vain, unfaithful woman. She continued acting in shows like Phir Wohi Mohabbat and Visaal, while appearing in hit films like Na Maloom Afraad 2 and Parwaaz Hai Junoon. In 2021, Hania’s popularity traversed beyond Pakistan through her appearance in the immensely successful TV show Mere Humsafar. The show topped TRPs in Pakistan and was also widely watched in India, Bangladesh, and Nepal. The actress is currently seen in Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha.

