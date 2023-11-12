'Babar Azam will make a call once...': Former PCB chief on Pakistan captaincy decision

Pakistan finished fifth in the 10-team table and failed to qualify for the semi-finals, resulting in significant criticism from former players who are calling for a change in leadership.

After a lackluster performance resulting in Pakistan's cricket team exiting the Cricket World Cup without leaving a mark, the focus now shifts to the future of Babar Azam's captaincy. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) top officials are reportedly contemplating a reconsideration of Azam's leadership role.

Ramiz Raja, former PCB chief, disclosed that he had a meeting with Babar Azam prior to the match against England in Kolkata, where it became apparent that Azam's spirits were not particularly high.

"I met Babar yesterday. He was very down. The players are under massive media glare. Things can be cold and ruthless. I don't know whether he wants to lead Pakistan. I think he will make a call once he lands in Pakistan. More than Babar Azam leading them, it's more about how this team wants to be led. What about the system, how do they approach the white ball cricket? What are the fault-lines, where are they so irrelevant at times," Rameez Raja said on Star Sports.

According to a report by the news agency PTI, Babar Azam has received advice from his national teammates not to resign, despite having presented his case to the Pakistan Cricket Board, led by Zaka Ashraf, for a decision on his future. Pakistan finished fifth in the 10-team table and failed to qualify for the semi-finals, resulting in significant criticism from former players who are calling for a change in leadership.

"Babar has already spoken to his teammates, and majority of them advised him not to step down himself. He will come out with a clear line of action once he returns home with the team after failing to make the semi-finals of the World Cup in India. But, he will not step down himself," a PCB source told PTI.

Babar Azam has garnered a significant and loyal fan base. Notably, players such as Imam ul Haq, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, and Haris Rauf are considered to be particularly close to the skipper.

Babar was appointed as the captain of the Pakistani cricket team for white-ball formats in late 2019, following their disappointing performance in the World Cup held in England, where they failed to reach the semi-finals. This decision marked the replacement of Sarfaraz Ahmed as the captain.

Furthermore, Babar Azam was also entrusted with the responsibility of leading the team in Test matches in 2021, taking over from Azhar Ali.

Although Babar Azam has achieved remarkable success in T20 Internationals, guiding his team to the finals of the Asia Cup T20 and the T20 World Cup last year, his performance in Tests and ODIs has been far from impressive.