All That Breathes finally releases on OTT in India, here's where you can watch Shaunak Sen's Oscar-nominated documentary

Directed by Shaunak Sen, All That Breathes has made India proud winning multiple awards at international film festivals. However, it couldn't join the ranks of RRR and The Elephant Whisperers as Oscars winners this year as it lost out the Academy Award for Best Documentary Feature Film to Navalny at the 95th edition of the prestigious awards earlier this month.

The Delhi-based documentary follows two siblings, Mohammad Saud and Nadeem Shehzad, who have devoted their lives to rescuing and treating injured birds, especially black kites. All That Breathes won the World Cinema Grand Jury Prize: Documentary at the Sundance Film Festival and the Golden Eye Award for Best Documentary at the Cannes Film Festival last year.

Produced by Shaunak Sen, Aman Mann, and Teddy Leifer, the documentary film's rights were picked up by HBO and has been available in the United States on HBO and its streaming service HBO Max since February 7. The Indian cinephiles, who have been waiting for its streaming release in India, need not wait anymore.

All That Breathes dropped on the Disney+ Hotstar platform on Wednesday, March 22. However, its presence on the OTT giant may be short-lived as Disney+ Hotstar has ended its partnership with HBO as a part of the cost-cutting measure and will be removing all HBO content from its library from April 1.

Reacting to missing out on an Oscar win, Shaunak shared a bunch of pictures from the Academy Awards on his Instagram and wrote a long note. "So many chin-uppy messages of encouragement/support since yesterday. We were low for about an hour, but we're soon distracted into equanimity amidst the whirl of glittery people and things. Brain is still to wrap around the fact that this is the end of this chapter," the filmmaker said.



