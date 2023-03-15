Search icon
The Elephant Whisperers' Guneet Monga heaps praise on All That Breathes' Shaunak Sen: 'The world needs to see...'

"Yesterday's Oscars may have passed, but the impact of All That Breathes and its visionary director will continue to inspire and touch hearts", wrote Guneet Monga in a heartfelt post for Shaunak Sen.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 15, 2023, 07:43 AM IST

Shaunak Sen-Guneet Monga/Instagram

India's documentaries had a 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham' moment at the Oscars 2023. While The Elephant Whisperers won the Academy Award for Best Documentary Short Film, All That Breathes lost out the Best Documentary Film Award to Navalny at the 95th edition of the awards held on March 12 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

On Tuesday, March 14, Guneet Monga, who produced Kartiki Gonsalves-directed The Elephant Whisperers under her banner Sikhya Entertainment, penned a heartfelt note for Shaunak Sen, who directed All That Breathes calling him one of the most important filmmakers from India that the world needs to watch out for.

Sharing a photo with Shaunak, Guneet took to her Instagram and wrote, "My dear @shaunak_sen, it’s been such a pleasure learning from you! I love All That Breathes. In this last month, knowing you as a filmmaker and connecting with you has been an absolute honour. The world needs to see the brilliance of the cinema you create. Thank you for your contribution to Indian cinema and for reminding us of the beauty and importance of preserving our world."

"All That Breathes will always boast of both Oscar and BAFTA nominations, while it has already won global accolades by winning at the Cannes Film Festival, Cinema Eye Honors Awards, American Society of Cinematographers USA, and Asia Pacific Screen Award. I would always put Shaunak Sen’s name as one of the most important filmmakers from India for the world to watch. Yesterday's Oscars may have passed, but the impact of All That Breathes and its visionary director will continue to inspire and touch hearts", she concluded.

The Elephant Whisperers became the first Indian production to win an Oscar before RRR bagged the Academy Award for Best Original Song for Naatu Naatu. Guneet Monga, Kartiki Gonsalves, MM Keeravani, and Chandrabose were the four Indian winners at the 95th Academy Awards.

