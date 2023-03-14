Search icon
All That Breathes director Shaunak Sen says his 'brain is still to wrap around' film losing out at Oscars 2023

All That Breathes director Shaunak Sen has reacted to his filming missing out at the Oscars and given an update about the film's India release.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 14, 2023, 04:58 PM IST

While two Indian films did the country proud by winning the first Oscar awards ever on Monday, a third missed out narrowly. Documentary feature All That Breathes lost to Navalny in the Best Documentary Feature category. On Tuesday, the film’s director Shaunak Sen reacted to the loss and gave an update about the film’s India release.

All That Breathes is the story of Delhi-based brothers Saud and Nadeem, who run a bird clinic in Wazirabad, where 20,000 raptors have been cured over the last 20 years. The film has received almost universal critical acclaim with several awards since its premiere at the Sundance Film Festival in January last year.

Reacting to missing out on an Oscar win, Shaunak shared a bunch of pictures from the evening and wrote a long note. “So many chin-uppy messages of encouragement/support since yesterday. We were low for about an hour, but we're soon distracted into equanimity amidst the whirl of glittery people and things. Brain is still to wrap around the fact that this is the end of this chapter,” the filmmaker said.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Shaunak added that now he and his team will figure out the film’s India release scene. He added, “Next we'll be working hard to figure India distribution (HBO has ended it's deal in India with Hotstar it appears, and we're figuring out which platform it'll come out on now). For now, very very nice to share this bizarre, swollen day with the brothers, and so many members of our crew. Hugest congratulations to all the winning films from India!”

The 95th Academy Awards were presented at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. American film Navaln won the Best Documentary prize there, beating All That Breathes. The other contenders in the category included All the Beauty and the Bloodshed, Fire of Love, and A House Made of Splinters.

