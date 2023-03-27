Akanksha Dubey suicide: Video of Bhojpuri actress crying inconsolably reportedly hours before death goes viral

Credit: Akansha Dubey/Instagram

Hours after the news of Bhojpuri actor Akanksha Dubey's demise broke out, a video of the late actress crying inconsolably went viral on social media. If reports are to be believed, Akanksha went live on Instagram before she allegedly ended her life.

Several Twitter users shared part of the clip where one can see Akanksha covering her mouth and seems to be crying. For the unversed, Akanksha was found dead in a hotel room in Uttar Pradesh's Sarnath on Sunday, police said. Cops suspect that the model-turned-actor died by suicide, but no suicide note has been recovered so far.

The Assistant Commissioner of Police of Varanasi said, "The prima facie report suggests it might be a case of suicide. But we have to wait for the post-mortem report to be sure of the cause of the death." Akanksha had worked in Bhojpuri cinema, music, and films. Akanksha had a huge fan following on Instagram and her reel videos were quite popular.It's reported that the actor has risen to fame in quick time. She started gaining prominence as one of the well-known artists of Uttar Pradesh.

The 25-year-old actress was found hanging from the fan with a piece of cloth and the police were called immediately, according to the hotel staff. Assistant Commissioner of Police (Sarnath) Gyan Prakash Rai said, "The family members of the deceased live in Mumbai. They have been informed about the incident. No suicide note has been recovered from her room. Prima facie it appears to be a case of suicide."

The late actress had come to Varanasi for the shooting a movie and was staying in the hotel under the Sarnath police station area. When she did not come out of the room till late morning the hotel staff, on the insistence of her colleagues, opened the gate of her room using amaster key.

Varanasi police Commissionerate, in its statement, said that the body has been sent for post-mortem and police are investigating the matter. The late actress starred in several regional films including Kasam Paida Karne Wale Ki 2, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi (Bhopuri) and Veeron ke Veer. Bhojpuri film personalities such as Rani Chatterjee, Vinay Anand and Aamrapali Dubey took to social media to pay condolences.

"Can't believe seeing this news. What should I write, it is not right to end your life like this. May your soul find peace wherever it is, which it could not find in this world, it could find in heaven. It is hurting a lot! Om Shanti! #rip #aakanshadubey," Chatterjee wrote on Instagram.

Anand said he is pained by Dubey's demise and he would like the authorities to investigate the case. "Just found out that Bhojpuri artist Akansha Dubey died by suicide, so sorry to hear about that. We never worked together as far as I can remember. I'd like to know the reason behind this. May she rest in peace. Hari om," Anand said in an Instagram post in Hindi.

Posting a photo with the 25-year-old actress on her Instagram, Aamrapali Dubey wrote, "I wanted to use our pictures together only to highlight your achievements!" (With inputs from ANI and PTI)

