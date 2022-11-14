Search icon
Adnan Sami says he 'will expose' Pakistan, adds reality will shock many people

"I have major issues with the establishment, I have remained silent about all this for many years", wrote Adnan Sami on his Instagram.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 14, 2022, 06:10 PM IST

Adnan Sami/File photos

Adnan Sami was born and raised in the United Kingdom to Pakistani parents in 1971 and became an Indian citizen in 2016. On Monday, November 14, the famous singer took to his Instagram account and shared a note in which he said that he will expose the Pakistani establishment and will soon reveal the reason why he left the neighbouring nation.

Adnan, who gained fame with his back-to-back hits in the early 2000s such as Life Karadey, Tera Chehra, and Kabhi Toh Nazar Milao, wrote, "Many people ask me why I have such contempt towards Pakistan. The hard truth is that I have absolutely no contempt towards the people of Pakistan who have been good to me. I love everyone who loves me - period."

The singer, who was awarded Padma Shri in 2020, continued, "However, I have major issues with the establishment. Those who truly know me will also know what that establishment did to me for many years which ultimately became one of the big reasons for me to leave Pak."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ADNAN SAMI (@adnansamiworld)

He concluded his note by saying that he will expose the reality as he wrote, "One day, soon, I will expose the reality of how they treated me which not many know, least of all the general public which will shock many! I have remained silent about all this for many years, but will choose the right moment to tell all".

READ | Adnan Sami drops stunning photos from Maldives vacation, his unbelievable physical transformation will shock you

Adnan's famous Bollywood songs include Gela Gela Gela from Aitraaz, Meter Down from Taxi No. 9211, Tu Sirf Mera Mehboob from Ajnabee, Mera Jahan from Taare Zameen Par, and Noor-E-Khuda from My Name Is Khan. His last major Hindi hit was Bhar Do Jholi Meri in Kabir Khan's emotional drama Bajrangi Bhaijaan headlined by Salman Khan.

