Adnan Sami opens up on his astonishing physical transformation, says 'have had issues with my weight...'

Adnan Sami broke the internet last month when his pictures from his Maldives vacation went viral online in which the singer looked hot and handsome.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 29, 2022, 11:10 PM IST

Adnan Sami/File photos

Popular singer Adnan Sami took the internet by storm last month when his photos from his Maldives vacation with his family spread like a wildfire on the internet as the Lift Karadey singer looked completely unrecognisable in them. From being massively overweight at around 230 kgs to coming down to 80 kgs, Sami has had an unbelievable physical transformation.

Talking about his weight loss journey, the Padma Shri awardee told Hindustan Times, “I have, for the longest period, had issues with my weight, and it has been a lifelong struggle. I keep, for lack of a better word, yo-yoing, going up on the scales. The first time I lost a tremendous amount of weight was around 2007-2008. Then, I kept putting on and losing weight. It’s a part of life. This time, too, it was a typical occasion when I had lost some weight."

Speaking on his photos that went viral online, the singer, whose most recent Bollywood hit was Bhar Do Jholi Meri in Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan in 2015, told the portal, "I posted them as routine. I didn’t realise it will suddenly go and catch the attention of people, but it did."

READ | Adnan Sami drops stunning photos from Maldives vacation, his unbelievable physical transformation will shock you

"I am a Leo according to the zodiac sign, that’s another word for being lazy! I am that by nature, but when challenged, I can move mountains. I just had a rigorous diet, controlled my intake of food and was very particular about what I was eating. Sometimes, when people ask, I laugh and say, ‘It’s a see-food diet'. I also play squash, which is intense", the singer concluded revealing that his weight loss journey was more concentrated on his dietary habits and due to his fondness for squash.

Adnan had recently deleted all his Instagram posts, which resulted in his fans and followers getting worried about him. It was later revealed that it was a promotional gimmick for his single Alvida released on July 28.

