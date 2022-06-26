Adnan Sami drops stunning photos from Maldives vacation, his unbelievable physical transformation will shock you

Adnan Sami looks completely unrecognisable in his latest photos from the Maldives where he is vacationing with his wife and daughter.
Singer and musician Adnan Sami, who was once massively overweight, has undergone an unbelievable weight loss journey and looks extremely hot and handsome now. His recent photos from his Maldives vacation with his family have left the netizens speechless. (All images: Adnan Sami/Instagram)
1. Adnan Sami's stunning photos have left everyone shocked
Adnan Sami's recent pictures from his Maldives vacation have gone viral all across the internet. The singer absolutely shocked everyone when he dropped the right picture from his ongoing holiday.
2. Adnan Sami is vacationing with his wife Roya and daughter Medina
Adnan Sami is currently holidaying in Kuda Villingili resort in the island nation with his wife Roya Sami Khan, whom he married in 2010, and his daughter Medina Sami Khan, who was born in 2017.
3. Netizens cannot believe their eyes as they ask 'Who are you?'
As the singer dropped these photos, his comment section was filled with comments such as 'Can't believe my eyes', 'Who are you? And how can someone turn that hot', and 'The Curious Case of Adnan Sami'.
4. Adnan Sami's most popular songs
Adnan Sami gained fame with his back-to-back hits in the early 2000s such as Life Karadey, Tera Chehra, and Kabhi Toh Nazar Milao. His most recent hit was Bhar Do Jholi Meri in Bajrangi Bhaijaan in 2015.
5. Adnan Sami receiving the Padma Shri honour
Adnan Sami became an Indian citizen in 2016. On Republic Day 2020, he was announced as the Padma Shri awardee and received the honour from President Ram Nath Kovind in November last year.
6. Adnan Sami's inspiring weight loss journey
In 2005-06, when the signer was around 220 kgs, he underwent surgery for lymphedema and was reportedly told by the doctors that he would not be able to live for more than six months if he doesn't take care of his excessive weight. Thus, he began his inspiring weight loss journey shedding around 150 kgs in six months.