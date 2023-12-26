Headlines

Education

UGC NET 2023 December answer key to be released soon at ugcnet.nta.ac.in, details here

The written examination was conducted on December 6, 7, 8, 11, 12, 13 and 14, 2023, at various exam centres across the country.

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated: Dec 26, 2023, 03:38 PM IST

The University Grants Commission - National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) answer key 2023 for the December session is all set to be released by the National Testing Agency (NTA) at ugcnet.nta.nic.in. The UGC NET 2023 answer key link will be activated soon. The UGC NET 2023 exam was held from December 6 to 14, 2023. 

The objection window will open for the provisional answer key soon. The objection window is going to be open for two to four days. To object to the answer key, candidates must pay Rs 200 in processing fees for each question they object to. 

UGC NET answer key 2023: Steps to download

  • Visit the official UGC NET website- ugcnet.nta.nic.in
  • On the home page, search and click the answer key challenge link 
  • Enter valid login credentials including application number, date of birth and security pin.
  • Download the UGC NET 2023 answer key from the next window.

Along with the results, the UGC NET cut-off will also be released. Keep an eye on the official website for the most recent information on answer keys and other crucial factors.

