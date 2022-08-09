Search icon
TS CPGET 2022 admit card released at cpget.tsche.ac.in: Here's how to download

TC CPGET 2022 admit card has been released at cpget.tsche.ac.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 09, 2022, 09:03 PM IST

TS CPGET 2022 | Photo: PTI

Osmania University has released admit cards for the Telangana State Common Postgraduate Entrance Test (TS CPGET) 2022 at cpget.tsche.ac.in. To download CPGET admit cards, candidates need to login with their registration number and date of birth. 

TS CPGET 2022: How to download 

  • Go to cpget.tsche.ac.in.
  • On the home page, find and click on the admit card download link.
  • Enter registration number, date of birth and select exam paper.
  • Submit and download the admit card.

Osmania University conducts the TS CPGET is a state-level exam for admission to PG (MA, MSc, MCom, etc;) courses, PG Diploma courses and 5 years of Integrated Programmes ( MA, MSc, MBA) offered by Osmania, Kakatiya, Telangana, Mahatma Gandhi, Palamuru, Satavahana and Jawaharlal Nehru Technological Universities.

The TS CPGET exam 2022 will be held from August 11 to 23.

