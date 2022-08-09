ICAI CA Foundation Result 2022 expected TOMORROW at icai.nic.in: How to check here

ICAI CA Foundation Result 2022 | Photo: PTI

Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is expected to release the Chartered Accountants (CA) Foundation Result 2022 on August 10 at the official icai.nic.in. The result will be announced for Foundation course and will be available on the official site of ICAI on icai.org.

The examination for the Foundation course was conducted on June 24, 26, 28 and 30, 2022 at various exam centres across the country. For accessing the result at the above-mentioned website the candidate shall have to enter his/her registration no. or PIN no. along with his/her roll number.

ICAI CA Result 2022: How to check

Visit the official site of ICAI on icai.nic.in

Click on CA Foundation Result 2022 link available on the home page

Enter the login details and click on submit

Your result will be displayed on the screen

Check the result and download the page

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

