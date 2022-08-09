JEE Advanced 2022 application process begins at jeeadv.ac.in: Here's the list of important documents

JEE Advanced 2022| Photo: PTI

The application process for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2022 has been started by the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT Bombay) at the official website-- jeeadv.ac.in.

The candidates need to register first and upload the necessary documents online to confirm their eligibility status. While applying for the JEE Advanced 2022, candidates will have to upload scanned copy of documents and certificates.

JEE Advanced 2022: List of important documents

Class 10 Pass Certificate or Birth Certificate

Class 12 Marksheet

Caste Certificate (for reserved category candidates)

PwD Certificate

Scribe Request Letter (if required), and

Gazette notification showing the change of name, for students whose names are not the same as their Class 10 or Birth Certificate.

Compensatory Time Request Letter

DS Certificate (for candidates who have opted DS)

OCI Card/ Foreign Passport or Citizenship Certificate (for OCI or Foreign candidates)

