JEE Advanced 2022 application process begins at jeeadv.ac.in: Here's the list of important documents

JEE Advanced 2022 application process started at jeeadv.ac.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 09, 2022, 04:35 PM IST

JEE Advanced 2022| Photo: PTI

The application process for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2022 has been started by the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT Bombay) at the official website-- jeeadv.ac.in. 

The candidates need to register first and upload the necessary documents online to confirm their eligibility status. While applying for the JEE Advanced 2022, candidates will have to upload scanned copy of documents and certificates. 

JEE Advanced 2022: List of important documents 

  • Class 10 Pass Certificate or Birth Certificate
  • Class 12 Marksheet
  • Caste Certificate (for reserved category candidates)
  • PwD Certificate
  • Scribe Request Letter (if required), and
  • Gazette notification showing the change of name, for students whose names are not the same as their Class 10 or Birth Certificate.
  • Compensatory Time Request Letter
  • DS Certificate (for candidates who have opted DS)
  • OCI Card/ Foreign Passport or Citizenship Certificate (for OCI or Foreign candidates)

