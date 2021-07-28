SSB Recruitment 2021: 115 vacancies for 12th pass with salary up to Rs 81,100 - apply now

SSB Recruitment 2021: The Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) has invited applications for the post of Head Constable (Ministerial). Interested and eligible candidates can apply on the official website of SSB - ssbrectt.gov.in - within 30 days from the date of publication of the advertisement.

A total of 115 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive. SSB is under the Ministry of Home Affairs.

SSB Recruitment 2021 Vacancy details

Head Constable (HC) Ministerial – 115 Posts

Out of the total 115 posts, 47 posts have been reserved for the general category, 11 for EWS candidates, 26 for OBC, 21 for Scheduled Castes, and 11 for Scheduled Tribes. Besides, 10 per cent vacancies are reserved for ex-servicemen.

SSB Recruitment 2021 Salary

Pay Level 4 - Rs 25,500 to Rs 81,100 per month as per 7th CPC

SSB Recruitment 2021 Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification

Candidates must have cleared class 12 or equivalent for any recognised board or university and must have English/Hindi typing skills on the computer. For English, it is 35 words per minute and for Hindi, 30 words per minute.

Age limit

Candidates must be between 18 to 25 years of age.

SSB Recruitment 2021 Selection Process

The selection process consists of two parts — the Physical Efficiency Test that will consist of a written exam for two hours, a medical exam, and documentation. The written will be held for two hours, consist of 100 marks and will feature questions based on general knowledge, mathematics, reasoning and general English/Hindi. Those who clear the first part will be called for the Physical Standard Test.

SSB Recruitment 2021: How to Apply

Go to the official website of SSB.

Click on the notification which says Apply for Head Constable, Ministerial.

A new window will pop up.

Candidates will have to first do their registration following which they have to submit their photographs, signatures.

After filling the application form and paying the fee, the candidate should keep a copy of the same for future use.

Click here for SSB Head Constable Notification.