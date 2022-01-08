SBI Specialist Cadre Officers Recruitment 2022: Few days left to apply for 7 SCO posts at sbi.co.in

State Bank of India (SBI) is inviting applications for 06 Assistant Manager and Internal Ombudsman (IO) posts. The last date to apply is January 13, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, sbi.co.in.

SBI Recruitment 2022 Details

Post: Assistant Manager (Marketing & Communication)

No. of Vacancy: 02

Pay Scale: 36,000 – 63,840/-

Post: Internal Ombudsman (IO)

No. of Vacancy: 06

Pay Scale: 39/- lac Per Year

SBI Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria:

Assistant Manager (Marketing & Communication): Candidate must have done a full-time MBA (Marketing)/PGDM or its equivalent with 60% marks and a minimum of three of experience.

Age Limit: 30 years

Internal Ombudsman (IO): Candidate must be a Graduate with a minimum of 07 years of experience.

Age Limit: 65 years

Application Fee: Pay the Application fee through Debit Card/ Credit Card/ Internet Banking etc.

For General/ EWS/ OBC candidates: 750/-

For SC/ ST/ PWD candidates: No Fee

How to Apply: Interested candidates may apply online through the website sbi.co.in.

SBI SCO Recruitment 2022: Important Dates

Starting date for online application submission: December 24, 2021

Last date for online application submission: January 13, 2022

Selection Process: Selection will be based on Shortlisting and Interview

SBI SCO Recruitment 2022: Official Notification

SBI Assistant Manager Recruitment 2022: bank.sbi/documents/Asstt.+Mgr

SBI Internal Ombudsman Recruitment 2022: bank.sbiINTERNAL+OMBUDSMAN