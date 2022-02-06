SBI Specialist Cadre Officers Recruitment 2022: Apply for 53 SCO posts at sbi.co.in – Check salary, eligibility

State Bank of India (SBI) is inviting applications for 53 Specialist Cadre Officer (SCO) posts. The last date to apply is February 25, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, sbi.co.in.

SBI Specialist Cadre Officers Recruitment 2022 Details

Post: Assistant Vice President (Marcomm)

Total posts: 02

Pay Scale: 14 – 19 lakhs (Per Annum)

Post: Senior Executive (Digital Marketing)

Total posts: 01

Pay Scale: 10 – 12 lakhs (Per Annum)

Post: Senior Executive (Public Relation

Total posts: 01

Post: Assistant Manager (Network Security Specialist)

Total posts: 15

Pay Scale: 36,000 – 63,840/- (Per Month)

Post: Assistant Manager (Routing & Switching)

Total posts: 33

Post: Marketing Executive

Total posts: 01

Pay Scale: 15 – 20 lakhs (Per Annum)

SBI Specialist Cadre Officers Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria:

Assistant Vice President (Marcomm): Candidate must have a Full-time MBA (Marketing) /PGDM or its equivalent with specialization in Marketing from Institutions recognised/approved by Govt. bodies / AICTE / UGC. Minimum marks 60% in MBA / PGDM Courses completed through correspondence/part-time will not be eligible and 08 years of experience.

Senior Executive (Digital Marketing): Candidate must have a Full-time MBA(Marketing) / PGDM or its equivalent with specialization in Marketing from Institutions recognized/ approved by Govt. bodies / AICTE / UGC. Minimum marks – 60% in MBA / PGDM. Certification in digital marketing from an Institution of repute. Courses completed through correspondence/part-time will not be eligible and 03 years of experience.

Senior Executive (Public Relation): Candidate must have a Full-time MBA / PGDM / Post Graduate Degree in Mass Communication / Management from institutions recognised/approved by Govt. bodies / AICTE / UGC. Minimum marks – 60% in MBA / PGDM / PG Courses completed through correspondence/part-time will not be eligible and 03 years of experience.

Assistant Manager (Network Security Specialist): Candidate must have a first Division in Bachelor’s Degree (Full Time) in any stream. (Minimum 60% marks from any recognized University)

Assistant Manager (Routing & Switching): Candidate must have a first Division in Bachelor’s Degree (Full Time) in any stream. (Minimum 60% marks in any stream from any recognized University).

Marketing Executive: Candidate must have an MBA or 2 years’ Post-Graduation Diploma in the discipline of marketing Minimum percentage of marks: 55% & 03 years of experience.

Application Fee: Pay the Application fee through Debit Card/ Credit Card/ Internet Banking etc.

For General/ EWS/ OBC candidates: 750/-

For SC/ ST/ PWD candidates: No Fee

How to Apply: Interested candidates may apply online through the website sbi.co.in.

Starting date for online application submission: February 05, 2022

Last date for online application submission: February 25, 2022

SBI Specialist Cadre Officers Recruitment 2022 Selection Process: Selection will be based on shortlisting and interview.