Meet Priyanka Sharma, Uttar Pradesh's first woman government bus driver who overcame many obstacles

She thanked PM Narendra Modi and UP CM Yogi Adityanath for giving an opportunity for women drivers to find their feet.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: ANI |Updated: Dec 23, 2022, 12:16 PM IST

Picture: ANI

Among the 26 women drivers hired by Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC), Priyanka Sharma has become the state`s first government bus driver, overcoming myriad struggles.

Speaking to ANI, Priyanka said her husband passed away early into her marriage due to excessive drinking and she had the sole responsibility of raising her two children.

"After my husband`s death, the whole responsibility of raising my children was on me. I shifted to Delhi for better opportunities. I got a job in a factory initially, as a helper. But later, I enrolled as a driver. After I took a driving course, I moved to Mumbai and also traveled to different states like Bengal and Assam,"

She thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for giving an opportunity for women drivers to find their feet.

"In 2020, Yogi-ji and Modi-ji created job vacancies for women drivers. I also filled out a form. I passed the training in May and got my posting in September. Although our salary is less, we are receiving good support from the government," she said. 

