Meet Sania Mirza, India’s first Muslim woman to become a fighter pilot; got THIS rank in NDA exam

File photo

When you make a choice, the universe conspires to make it happen. We are talking about Sania Mirza whose childhood dream comes true. Sania Mirza daughter of a TV mechanic from Mirzapur, is going to become the country's first Muslim girl fighter pilot in the Indian Air Force. She secured 149th rank in the NDA exam.

Sania is a resident of Jasovar, a small village in the Dehat Kotwali police station area. She completed her education from primary to 10th at Pandit Chintamani Dubey Inter College, Inter College from the village. Sania has passed the 12th exam from Guru Nanak Girls Inter College in Mirzapur and became a district topper in the UP class 12th board. On April 10, she appeared for the NDA exam 2022. After clearing she joined the academy to prepare for her interview. As per reports, Sania will be joining NDA Khadakwasla in Pune on December 27, 2022.

Sania Mirza is the second girl in the country who has been selected as a fighter pilot. She could not pass the first time, then appeared for the exam again. Sania said that she always wanted to become a fighter pilot. Sania Mirza's source of inspiration is Avni Chaturvedi, the first female pilot. From the beginning, she wanted to be like her.

In the National Defense Academy 2022 exam, there were a total of 400 seats, including men and women, in which there were 19 seats for women, out of which two seats were reserved for fighter pilots, in these two seats, Sania Mirza has achieved a position.