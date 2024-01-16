Meet PhD wife of IIT graduate, her husband got fired from job with Rs 100 crore salary, she is…

Headlines

Meet highest paid Malayalam actor, not Mammootty, Dulquer Salmaan, Tovino Thomas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, net worth is..

Meet fitness trainer who helped Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's son Anant Ambani lose 108 kg, earlier he used to...

Mukesh Ambani’s Jio launches Republic Day offer: Unlimited calls, 5G data, OTT, coupons at just Rs…

Emmy Awards 2024 full list of winners: Succession, The Bear, win big; Beef sweeps acting honours

NASA shares mesmerizing images of distant galaxies, internet is impressed

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet highest paid Malayalam actor, not Mammootty, Dulquer Salmaan, Tovino Thomas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, net worth is..

Meet fitness trainer who helped Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's son Anant Ambani lose 108 kg, earlier he used to...

Mukesh Ambani’s Jio launches Republic Day offer: Unlimited calls, 5G data, OTT, coupons at just Rs…

9 motivational quotes by 12th Fail star Vikrant Massey

7 healthy benefits of good sleep

8 ways to manage body aches in winter

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

From Vikrant Massey to Adarsh Gourav: New gen outsiders who have made their mark in Bollywood

In pics: Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Prashanth Neel celebrate Salaar's box office success

Streaming This Week: Killer Soup, Mission Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Rohit Sharma Becomes Batter With Joint Second-most Ducks In T20Is | IND vs AFG, 2nd T20I Highlights

‘Why Did You Do This?’: Bengaluru CEO Suchana Seth Confronted By Estranged Husband Over Son's Murder

Shocking! Woman Allegedly Kills Boyfriend's Child By Feeding Her Screws, Batteries

Meet actress who had superhit debut, then gave 14 flop films, quit acting, net worth is Rs 274 crore, is married to..

This 29-year-old actor beat Katrina, Dhanush, Mahesh Babu at box office, gave first hit of 2024, bigger than Pushpa, KGF

Biggest flop film of 2022, made for Rs 200 crore, earned just 90 crore, superstar cried after BO disaster

HomeEducation

Education

Meet PhD wife of IIT graduate, her husband got fired from job with Rs 100 crore salary, she is…

She made it to the news after Andreessen Horowitz expressed interest in Twitter acquisition by Elon Musk which led to removal of Parag Agrawal as CEO.

Latest News

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated: Jan 16, 2024, 08:50 AM IST

article-main
Vineeta Agarwala
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

IIT graduates are quite popular across the globe for their vision, hardwork and ability to think outside the box. One such IIT graduate made it big when he was hired with a salary package of Rs 100 crore. The IIT graduate with a Rs 100 crore package had Rs 8 crore salary and restricted stock units valued at around Rs 94 crore. The IIT alumnus that we are talking about is Parag Agrawal, former CEO of Twitter, who was fired when Elon Musk acquired the platform. Since leaving the job, IIT graduate Parag Agrawal stayed away from the limelight, however he made it to the news again after his new AI company reportedly secured Rs 249 crore funding. As the IIT graduate is back in the news, we tell you about a key support for an IIT graduate who was fired by world’s richest man Elon Musk. Vineeta Agarwala is the wife of Parag Agarwal. is a general partner at Andreessen Horowitz, and she leads investments for the firm's bio and health fund. She made it to the news after Andreessen Horowitz expressed interest in Twitter acquisition by Elon Musk which led to removal of Parag Agrawal as CEO.

Vineeta Agarwala has held many different roles in the healthcare space as an physician, operator and a venture investor. Vineeta has been an investor on the Google Ventures life sciences team and she has collaborated with academic researchers at Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory, Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory and the Broad Institute. Vineeta serves on a number of portfolio company boards, including Amber Bio, BigHat Biosciences, Function Oncology, GC Therapeutics, Orbital Therapeutics, Rezo Therapeutics, Memora Health, Pearl Health, Pomelo Care, Thyme Care, and Waymark.

Vineeta holds a B.S. in biophysics from Stanford University, and MD and PhD degrees from Harvard Medical School / MIT. She completed her clinical residency at Stanford, and is board certified in internal medicine. She served as an early data scientist at Kyruus, a management consultant for biotech, pharmaceutical, and medical device clients at McKinsey & Co. She was also a director of product management at Flatiron Health. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

This actress gave hits with Govinda, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman, later left films after 7 back-to-back flops, she's now...

Viral video: Gorilla's terrifying proximity to jungle-exploring tourists stuns internet, watch

Prabhas' massy look impresses fans in first look poster of Maruthi's The Raja Saab: 'Vintage darling is back'

2 Indian students found dead in US, had moved there just 2 weeks ago

Kangana Ranaut breaks silence on rumours of dating mystery man: 'A man and a woman walking together...'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

From Vikrant Massey to Adarsh Gourav: New gen outsiders who have made their mark in Bollywood

In pics: Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Prashanth Neel celebrate Salaar's box office success

Streaming This Week: Killer Soup, Mission Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Ira Khan shares romantic kiss with Nupur Shikhare, hugs dad Aamir Khan in dreamy Christian wedding in Udaipur

Meet Vicky Jain's stunning sister Varsha, who turns heads with her style

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE