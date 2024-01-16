Meet PhD wife of IIT graduate, her husband got fired from job with Rs 100 crore salary, she is…

She made it to the news after Andreessen Horowitz expressed interest in Twitter acquisition by Elon Musk which led to removal of Parag Agrawal as CEO.

IIT graduates are quite popular across the globe for their vision, hardwork and ability to think outside the box. One such IIT graduate made it big when he was hired with a salary package of Rs 100 crore. The IIT graduate with a Rs 100 crore package had Rs 8 crore salary and restricted stock units valued at around Rs 94 crore. The IIT alumnus that we are talking about is Parag Agrawal, former CEO of Twitter, who was fired when Elon Musk acquired the platform. Since leaving the job, IIT graduate Parag Agrawal stayed away from the limelight, however he made it to the news again after his new AI company reportedly secured Rs 249 crore funding. As the IIT graduate is back in the news, we tell you about a key support for an IIT graduate who was fired by world’s richest man Elon Musk. Vineeta Agarwala is the wife of Parag Agarwal. is a general partner at Andreessen Horowitz, and she leads investments for the firm's bio and health fund. She made it to the news after Andreessen Horowitz expressed interest in Twitter acquisition by Elon Musk which led to removal of Parag Agrawal as CEO.

Vineeta Agarwala has held many different roles in the healthcare space as an physician, operator and a venture investor. Vineeta has been an investor on the Google Ventures life sciences team and she has collaborated with academic researchers at Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory, Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory and the Broad Institute. Vineeta serves on a number of portfolio company boards, including Amber Bio, BigHat Biosciences, Function Oncology, GC Therapeutics, Orbital Therapeutics, Rezo Therapeutics, Memora Health, Pearl Health, Pomelo Care, Thyme Care, and Waymark.

Vineeta holds a B.S. in biophysics from Stanford University, and MD and PhD degrees from Harvard Medical School / MIT. She completed her clinical residency at Stanford, and is board certified in internal medicine. She served as an early data scientist at Kyruus, a management consultant for biotech, pharmaceutical, and medical device clients at McKinsey & Co. She was also a director of product management at Flatiron Health.