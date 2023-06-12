Search icon
Meet IAS Anshuman Raj, who cleared UPSC without coaching in first attempt, used to study under lamp

While remaining in the village, Anshuman Raj made the decision to self-study for the UPSC.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 12, 2023, 08:38 PM IST

The key to success is not a secret. It is the result of planning, hard work and preparation. Everybody in the world aspires to success no matter what stage of life we are in—whether we are children, adolescents, or elderly—we all have an innate desire to succeed and to go steadily towards greater achievement. Here is one such story of an IAS officer. 

UPSC success story: Who is Anshuman Raj?
Anshuman did not have a lavish lifestyle. He was born in the Buxar district of Bihar, a tiny village. He received a class 12 diploma from JNV Ranchi when he graduated. He completed class 10 at Jawahar Navodaya School. 

According to reports, he used to study beneath a kerosene lamp until he was in class ten. Anshuman didn't grow up with many luxuries because of his family's financial struggles, but he overcame all of his challenges because of his persistence and his parents' support. 

Anushman's All-India Rank in the 2019 UPSC Civil Services Examination was 107.

While remaining in the village, Anshuman Raj made the decision to self-study for the UPSC. He was hired by the IRS as a result of his initial success. He joined, but he continued to want to be an IAS. He decided to repeat the exam the next year as a result.

Anshuman thinks it's a common misconception that taking UPSC preparation sessions in a big city is required if you want to succeed. He asserts that you can study for the exam from anywhere in the country if you have access to the internet. 

But before succeeding and rising to a respectable status, he did fail twice. He proceeded to improve his shortcomings after each failure and, on his fourth attempt, was successful in achieving his objective. 

Anushman never enrolled in any coaching classes because he believed that study can be done from anywhere. In his first 3 attempts, he lived in the village to get ready.

