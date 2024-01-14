Headlines

Meet doctor who cleared UPSC exam to become IAS officer, resigned after 7 years due to...

While studying dentistry, Tanu Jain started her UPSC preparation, ultimately succeeding in her goal of becoming an IAS officer.

Srishty Choudhury

Updated: Jan 14, 2024, 09:09 AM IST

Photos: Instagram
Many Indians aspire to crack the UPSC exam and become IAS officers, dedicating years of hard work to achieve this dream. However, there are individuals like Dr. Tanu Jain who, despite successfully becoming an IAS officer in the 2015 batch, have decided to embark on a different professional path. Born and raised in the Sadar area of Delhi, Tanu Jain attended Cambridge School. Before achieving success in the UPSC exam, she pursued a degree in BDS (Bachelors of Dental Surgery) from Subharti Medical College.

While studying dentistry, Tanu Jain started her UPSC preparation, ultimately succeeding in her goal of becoming an IAS officer. Post her accomplishment, she continued to engage in social service initiatives, motivational speaking, and writing books. With a substantial following of over 96k on Instagram, Tanu Jain is recognized for her contributions.

Despite a successful career as an IAS officer for seven and a half years, Tanu Jain made the bold decision to leave her civil services job and transition into full-time teaching. She justified her move by stating, "My job was fulfilling, and I worked diligently for seven and a half years. However, I observed challenges in UPSC preparation. Having gone through the struggles of exam preparation myself, I understand the difficulties aspirants face. Life presents growth opportunities, and with my husband in civil service, I felt empowered to take the risk and pursue a new chapter in my life."

Tanu Jain's journey with UPSC had its share of challenges. In her first attempt, she cleared the prelims exam in just two months but fell short in the mains. It was in her third attempt in 2014 that she secured the 648th rank. Tanu Jain's story is a testament to the choices one can make in the pursuit of personal and professional fulfillment.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

