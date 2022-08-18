IBPS Clerk admit card 2022 released on ibps.in, get direct link here

IBPS Clerk admit card 2022: IBPS has released the admit card for the preliminary examination of Clerk (CRP-Clerk-XII 2022) posts.

IBPS clerk admit card 2022: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released a preliminary examination admit card for Clerk (CRP-Clerk-XII 2022) posts. Candidates can download IBPS clerk admit card from the official website ibps.in.

The last date to download the IBPS clerk admit card till September 4. The IBPS Clerk Prelims test is scheduled to be held on August 28 and September 3 and 4, 2022

The duration of the IBPS clerk exam is 1 hour. The exam will be held in two phases, Online Preliminary and Online Main.

IBPS Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2022: Steps to download