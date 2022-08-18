IBPS Clerk admit card 2022 released on ibps.in, get direct link here

Headlines

This man was one of UEA's richest Indians, drove taxi and later built Rs 42,000 crore net worth

G20 Summit: Russia-Ukraine conflict to African Union’s entry, key takeaways from New Delhi Declaration

Asia Cup: Pakistan dethroned as No.1 ODI team prior to crucial Super 4 clash against India

Meet Sridevi’s sister Srilatha, was once manager of actress, stopped talking to Sridevi forever after…

David Warner breaks Sachin Tendulkar's all-time record with century against South Africa

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

G20 Summit: Rishi Sunak Visits Akshardham Temple With Akshata Murty; Performs Aarti, Walks Barefoot

This man was one of UEA's richest Indians, drove taxi and later built Rs 42,000 crore net worth

G20 Summit: Russia-Ukraine conflict to African Union’s entry, key takeaways from New Delhi Declaration

Opening batters who remained “not out” till the fall of all 10 wickets in ODIs

10 foods to avoid eating in morning

Britain PM Rishi Sunak and Akshata Murthy visit Akshardham temple

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Karan Johar shares photos from 'madness and special' Kill TIFF premiere, calls Lakshya film 'blood-athon on steroids'

Viral photos of the day: Nora Fatehi, Deepika Padukone, Suhana Khan raise the temperature with their sizzling hot looks

Ananya Panday shares sizzling photos with sister Rysa Panday, BFF Suhana Khan reacts

G20 Summit: Rishi Sunak Visits Akshardham Temple With Akshata Murty; Performs Aarti, Walks Barefoot

From investments to trade: PM Modi meets UK PM Rishi Sunak on sidelines of G20 Summit

G20 Summit: Amid name change row, PM Modi sends strong 'Bharat' message to opposition

Karan Johar shares photos from 'madness and special' Kill TIFF premiere, calls Lakshya film 'blood-athon on steroids'

This man gave up UPSC dream, lucrative law career to try luck in Bollywood, married two actresses

'I was stillborn, I feel like am a survivor': Shilpa Shetty reveals her mother Sunanda Shetty was suggested to abort her

HomeEducation

Education

IBPS Clerk admit card 2022 released on ibps.in, get direct link here

IBPS Clerk admit card 2022: IBPS has released the admit card for the preliminary examination of Clerk (CRP-Clerk-XII 2022) posts.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 20, 2022, 03:34 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

IBPS clerk admit card 2022: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released a preliminary examination admit card for Clerk (CRP-Clerk-XII 2022) posts. Candidates can download IBPS clerk admit card from the official website ibps.in.

The last date to download the IBPS clerk admit card till September 4. The IBPS Clerk Prelims test is scheduled to be held on August 28 and September 3 and 4, 2022

The duration of the IBPS clerk exam is 1 hour. The exam will be held in two phases, Online Preliminary and Online Main.

IBPS Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2022: Steps to download

  • Visit the official website of the IBPS - ibps.in.
  • Click on the 'Click here to download Online Preliminary Exam Call Letter for CRP-Clerks XII' link
  • Enter your login details 
  • Your IBPS Clerk Admit Card for the Prelims exam will be displayed.
  • Download and take a printout for future reference.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

'May the upcoming year...': Sachin Tendulkar's birthday wish for Shubman Gill goes viral

G20 Summit 2023: PM Modi emphasises on need for global efforts over climate change, green finance

G20 Summit 2023: When and at what time will world leaders like Joe Biden, Rishi Sunak, and others arrive in India?

DNA TV Show: Decoding PM Modi, President Joe Biden's 'chemistry' during bilateral meeting ahead of G20 Summit

Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan announce playing XI against India for Super 4 clash

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Karan Johar shares photos from 'madness and special' Kill TIFF premiere, calls Lakshya film 'blood-athon on steroids'

Viral photos of the day: Nora Fatehi, Deepika Padukone, Suhana Khan raise the temperature with their sizzling hot looks

Ananya Panday shares sizzling photos with sister Rysa Panday, BFF Suhana Khan reacts

5 IAS, IPS, IFS officers who later joined politics

Sonam Bajwa mesmerises in white and pink cut out dress, fans call her ‘barbie’

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE