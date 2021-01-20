FACT CHECK: CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2021 passing mark NOT reduced to 23%

A fake post has recently gone viral on different social media platforms Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' has announced that CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2021 passing criteria has been revised by the government. The viral post left lakhs of students who are appearing for Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2021 panicked.

However, the PIB, which is the central government’s nodal agency, has busted this fake post and has tweeted that Pokhriyal did not make any announcement in this regard and the CBSE has not released any statement in this matter.

"In a post on social media, it is being claimed that 2021 of 10th and 12th have been reduced to 23 per cent for passing the board examination now by 33 per cent. #PIBFactCheck:- This claim is fake.@EduMinOfIndia Has not made any such announcement," tweeted PIB.

दावा:- सोशल मीडिया पर एक पोस्ट में दावा किया जा रहा है कि 10वीं और 12वीं की 2021, बोर्ड परीक्षा में अब पास होने के लिए 33 प्रतिशत अंक को घटाकर 23 प्रतिशत कर दिया गया है।#PIBFactCheck:- यह दावा फर्जी है। @EduMinOfIndia ने ऐसी कोई घोषणा नहीं की है। pic.twitter.com/Tp5bnqTBdi — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) January 19, 2021

According to the viral post, the passing marks required to clear CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2021 were reduced from the existing 33 percent to the new 23 percent. The fake post also carried the image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Several students from different parts of the country started reaching out to Ministry of Education and the CBSE seeking clarification on the viral post.

Meanwhile, CBSE has announced that it will introduce English and Sanskrit language papers in two levels. It is to be noted that the CBSE already offers Mathematics and Hindi at two levels.