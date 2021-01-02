Exams 2021: Class 10, 12 date sheets; check state-wise school reopening status here

As this year witnessed many twists and turns on the education front, it is important that the students across the country are updated on news about the board exams' date-sheets, state-wise school reopening status, and other important details.

The endless wait for Class 10 and 12 school going children to know the exact dates for the CBSE Class 10 and 12 Board exams came to an end on the last day of the year. Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' on Thursday (December 31) announced the CBSE 10th, 12th board exam 2021 dates.

Moreover, many schools have decided to open up schools after several months of closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here are the detailed updates on important developments regarding the education sector:

CBSE exam dates announced: The education ministry has said that CBSE practical exam will begin from March 1 and the board Examination will commence on May 4.

Results will be declared by July 15. The practical examinations for Class X and Class XII board students will begin on March 1, 2021. CBSE said that the date-sheet will be issued soon.

"The board examinations for Class X and XII will commence from Tuesday, May 4, 2021," Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' said.

"Schools will be allowed to conduct practical exams from March 1. The date sheet for both classes will be issued soon. The results will be declared by July 15," the Union education minister announced. Usually, practical exams are conducted in January and written exams begin in February and conclude in March. However, the exams are being delayed this session in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Several schools have already conducted pre-board exams online to keep the students prepared. Schools across the country were closed in March to contain the spread of COVID-19.

The ongoing COVID-19 has resulted in most of the schools and educational institutions taking place online. The CBSE has cut the 2021 board exam syllabus for Class X and XII by 33 percent.

Schools reopen in Assam, Kerala, Karnataka in the new year: School reopened for classes 10th and 12th on January 1 in Bengaluru. Schools are directed to strictly adhere to COVID-19 guidelines. “Offline classes are better in comparison to online classes. I'm feeling good to be able to come to school. We are following COVID guidelines,” said a student. Schools in Assam too opened for primary students on the first day of the new year.

Moreover, students of class 10 and class 12 in Karnataka returned to school on Friday after a nine-month hiatus.

Those who wished to attend classes were required to carry a letter of consent from their parents. Meanwhile, online mode of education will continue for those who don't want to attend classes physically.

Other states who have reopened schools in 2020: Schools have reopened in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Jharkhand, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Sikkim. However, schools have been opened in these states initially only for students from Classes 9 to 12.

West Bengal, Kerala, Assam, Bihar board exam dates announced: The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education has announced the dates for class 10 and class 12 2021 board exams. The class 10 exams for 2021 will start from June 1, and the exams will continue till June 10. Class 12 board exams for 2021 will start on June 15 to June 30.

These exams will be held under strict COVID-19 protocols.

The Bihar State Education Board (BSEB) has postponed 2021 board exams for Class 12 students The board examination 2021 will now begin on February 1 and will continue till February 13, 2021.

Assam board Classes 10 HSLC examinations will be held from May 11 and Assam Class 12 HS exams will be held from May 12. As per Assam Board 2021 exam dates, the HSLC and HS results will be announced within July 7 and July 30, 2021 respectively.