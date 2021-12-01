Delhi Police Recruitment 2021: Apply for JE, Computer Operator posts by THIS date- Check eligibility, salary here

Delhi Police Recruitment 2021: The Delhi Police Housing Corporation Limited (DPHCL) has recently released a notification announcing multiple vacancies in the organization, and interested candidates will be able to submit their application forms till December 14, 2021.

Delhi Police is recruiting candidates for multiple posts of Junior Engineer (JE), Accounts Officer (AO), and Computer Operator. Candidates eligible for these posts will be recruited on a contractual basis for technical staff and non-technical staff.

Candidates who are interested and eligible for these posts can download the application forms from the official website of Delhi Police and post them to the designated address. Other details regarding the recruitment are mentioned below.

Delhi Police Recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

Junior Engineer Civil- 1 post

Junior Engineer Electrical- 1 post

Junior Engineer QS & C- 1 post

Accounts Officer- 1 post

Computer Operator- 1 post

Total vacancies- 5 posts

Delhi Police Recruitment 2021: Salary details

Junior Engineer QS & C - Rs. 35000 per month

Accounts Officer - Rs. 40000 per month

Computer Operator - Rs. 25000 per month

Delhi Police Recruitment 2021: Eligibility criteria

Junior Engineer (Civil): The applicant must have B.Tech/BE (Civil) degree or Diploma in Civil Engineering with 3 years of experience.

Junior Engineer(Electrical): The applicant must have B.Tech/BE (Electrical) degree or Diploma in Electrical Engineering with 3 years of experience.

Junior Engineer(QS & C): The applicant must have B.Tech/BE (Civil/Survey) degree or Diploma in Civil/Survey Engineering with 3 years of experience.

Accounts Officer: The applicant must have an MBA/M.Com degree with 3 years experience in Accounts.

Computer Operator: The applicant must have a Diploma in Computer Applications and have 6 months experience in the field.

Delhi Police Recruitment 2021: How to apply

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can do so by filling out the application form available on the official website of Delhi Police and sending it to Delhi Police Housing Corporation Limited (DPHCL), Engineering Wing, 6th Floor, MSO Building, IP Estate, New Delhi - 110002 on or before 14 December 2021 from 10 AM to 5 PM on all working days.