ICMAI CMA June 2022 Admit card out: How to check, website, exam information here

ICMAI CMA June 2022

The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) has released the admit card for CMA June 2022 term exams today, June 22. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download their admit card from the official website --icmai.in. To download the CMA ICMAI admit card for the June exams, candidates will be required to log in at the students’ portal with the credentials required including registration numbers.

The ICMAI CMA Admit Card 2022 is a mandatory document which has to be carried by the students for the exams.

ICMAI CMA Admi Card: How to download

Visit official website-- icmai.in

On the student’s portal, click on examinations

Click on admit card link,

Insert credentials

Submit and download CMA admit card.

ICMAI CMA June exam 2022: Exam dates

ICMAI will this year conduct the CMA June 2022 exams from June 27. The CMA Inter and CMA Final exams will be held from June 27 to July 3.

