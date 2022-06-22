UPSC CSE Prelim 2022 result DECLARED: Check direct link, website here

UPSC CSE Prelim result 2022 released at official website today.

Union Public Service Commission, UPSC has declared the result for UPSC Civil Services Preliminary Result 2022 is out. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their UPSC prelims result on the official website-- upsc.gov.in. Candidates can also click here to directly reach the result list.

UPSC CSE Prelims Result 2022: How to check

Visit the official website-- upsc.gov.in

On the homepage, go to the What’s New section

Click on the link that reads, “Result: Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2022

A new webpage will open on the screen

Your UPSC Prelims 2022 Result will appear on the screen

Download the result and take a printout of it for future reference.



The UPSC CSE prelims exam 2022 was conducted in two shifts. The morning shift began from 9:30 am to 11:30 pm. The afternoon shift was scheduled to begin from 2:30 PM to 4:30 PM. Those who secure merit in this will be shortlisted for the next round, the UPSC Mains Exam 2022.

