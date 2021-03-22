Setback for Kejriwal as NCT Bill passed in Lok Sabha

Headlines

LIC policy: Invest Rs 87 per day and get Rs 11 lakh upon maturity, check details

Google Doodle today celebrates Sridevi’s birthday; from inspiring Bollywood journey to mysterious death

Who was Pingali Venkayya, the man behind India's national flag?

Har Ghar Tiranga: Here's how to appropriately dispose of tricolour after independence day celebration

Independence Day 2023: Delhi Police releases traffic advisory for dress rehearsal today; check routes to avoid here

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Who was Pingali Venkayya, the man behind India's national flag?

Har Ghar Tiranga: Here's how to appropriately dispose of tricolour after independence day celebration

Independence Day 2023: Delhi Police releases traffic advisory for dress rehearsal today; check routes to avoid here

Ahead of Chaleya, 10 romantic songs of Shah Rukh Khan that prove he is ‘king of romance'

10 tips to build stamina in women

Indian cricketers who were born outside India

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Five famous monuments built by British in India: In Pics

In pics: Kabir Duhan Singh's dreamy wedding with lady love Seema Chahal

In pics: Sunny Deol chants Hindustan Zindabad, promotes Gadar 2 with Ameesha Patel at Attari-Wagah border

Big Revamp of criminal laws: Centre brings Bills to replace IPC, CrPC, Evidence Act

Indian Army carries our high-voltage ‘war games’ in Pokhran; Watch them in action

MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli’s ‘Bromance’ video goes viral after Hardik Pandya denies Tilak Varma's fifty

Vivek Agnihotri claims he is bankrupt even after The Kashmir Files success: 'Whatever money I earned, I put into…'

Nikhila Vimal opens up on her limited screentime in crime thriller Por Thozhil: ‘Wanted to be part of...’ | Exclusive

Chaleya teaser: Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara look dreamy in romantic number from Jawan, song to release on this date

HomeDelhi

Delhi

Setback for Kejriwal as NCT Bill passed in Lok Sabha

The bill, that seeks to amend the National Capital Territory of Delhi Act, 1991, was strongly opposed by Arvind Kejriwal.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Mar 22, 2021, 07:43 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In a major setback to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the Lok Sabha on Monday passed a bill which entails that the term "government" referred to in any law made by the legislative assembly will imply Lieutenant Governor.

The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2021 was passed after a reply to the debate by Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy.

The bill seeks to amend National Capital Territory of Delhi Act, 1991.

The statement of objects and reasons of the bill states that the bill seeks to clarify the expression "Government", which in the context of legislation to be passed by the Legislative Assembly of Delhi, shall mean the Lieutenant Governor of the National Capital Territory of Delhi, consistent with the status of Delhi as a Union territory to address the ambiguities in the interpretation of the legislative provisions.

It says that the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi Act, 1991 was enacted to supplement the provisions of the Constitution relating to the Legislative Assembly and a Council of Ministers for the National Capital Territory of Delhi.

Section 44 of the Act deals with the conduct of business and "there is no structural mechanism provided in the Act for effective time-bound implementation of the section". "Further, there is no clarity as to what proposal or matters are required to be submitted to Lieutenant Governor," it said.

(With ANI inputs)

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Aaradhya Bachchan looks 'cute' wearing makeup in school in viral video, netizens say 'she is growing gracefully'

Loved Ananya Panday's must-have figure-flaunting white bodycon dress worth Rs 82,500

Enormous sea creature boasting 20 arms on strawberry-shaped body found in Antarctic ocean, details here

WhatsApp rolling out multi-account feature on Android beta

This 45-year old millionaire's diet plan includes 110 pills, spends Rs 16.4 crore per year

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Five famous monuments built by British in India: In Pics

In pics: Kabir Duhan Singh's dreamy wedding with lady love Seema Chahal

In pics: Sunny Deol chants Hindustan Zindabad, promotes Gadar 2 with Ameesha Patel at Attari-Wagah border

In pics: Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani open advance booking for Satyaprem Ki Katha in Mumbai

Mouni Roy raises the temperature in red bodycon gown, fans call her ‘sexiest of all’

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE