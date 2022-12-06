Noida's Emerald Court Society asks bachelor tenants to vacate by December 31, know why

File Photo

The Emerald Court Society in Uttar Pradesh's Noida district, where the now-demolished twin towers were located, has issued notices to all bachelor tenants to vacate their premises, citing a violation of its rules.

This notice, which had been sent by the residential body of the posh society in Sector 93-A on November 15, states that bachelors, paying guests (PGs) and guest house owners living in the society must vacate its premises by December 31. Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh State Commission for Women has also taken cognisance of the matter.

The notices were sent by Uday Bhan Singh Teotia, President of the Emerald Court residents' association to all bachelor tenants of the society.

Teotia told IANS that the neighbouring residents were complaining that all the bachelors living here indulge in late-night partying and playing loud music. Due to this, the people living nearby were feeling inconvenienced, and even as per the bylaws of the Apartment Owners' Association, renting houses for PGs and guest houses in the housing society is not permitted. Therefore all bachelor tenants living here have been asked to vacate their flats by December 31 by issuing a notice.

Uttar Pradesh State Commission for Women President Vimla Batham has also taken cognisance of this matter and has talked about solving the matter soon.