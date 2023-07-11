Headlines

Delhi Metro: Proposed Rithala-Narela corridor may get extended up to Kundli; check details

If approved, this will be Delhi Metro's fourth expansion into Haryana after Yellow Line (Gurugram), Violet Line (Faridabad) and Green Line (Bahadurgarh).

Updated: Jul 11, 2023, 08:38 PM IST

The DMRC on Tuesday said that the proposed Rithala-Narela corridor of the network may possibly be extended up to Kundli in Haryana to provide additional connectivity to the neighbouring state. If approved, this will be Delhi Metro's fourth expansion into Haryana after Yellow Line (Gurugram), Violet Line (Faridabad) and Green Line (Bahadurgarh), the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said in a statement.

This corridor is being planned as an extension of the presently operational Shaheed Sthal-Rithala corridor of the Red Line. In fact, this may be Delhi Metro's first-ever corridor to connect Haryana and Uttar Pradesh via Delhi. Initially, smaller stations with platform lengths accommodating four coach trains are proposed to meet the initial traffic demand with a provision of future expansion to accommodate eight coach trains, officials said.

If approved, the entire corridor shall be 27.319 km, comprising 22 stations. While 26.339 km span will be elevated, about 0.89 km will be at grade. Of the 22 stations, 21 will be elevated and one will be at grade, the DMRC said. The proposed stations on this corridor are Rithala, Rohini Sector 25, Rohini Sector 26, Rohini Sector 31, Rohini Sector 32, Rohini Sector 36, Barwala, Rohini Sector 35, Rohini Sector 34, Bawana Industrial Area - 1 Sector 3,4, Bawana Industrial Area - 1 Sector 1,2, Bawana JJ Colony, Sanoth, New Sanoth, Depot Station, Bhorgarh village, Anaj Mandi Narela, Narela DDA Sports Complex, Narela, Narela Sector 5, Kundli and Nathupur.

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has launched its housing schemes with more than 3,500 flats located in Narela. This enhanced connectivity to these areas will immensely help the residents of these new residential colonies. In the past also, DMRC's expansion to Dwarka had boosted the connectivity to the sub-city, the statement said.

Such an extension of the Red Line would also connect this region with the already operational Red Line, which goes all the way up to Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh covering important locations in central and east Delhi, it said. The revision of the route alignment including station planning for all the stations has been done. The topographical survey, traffic survey, environment impact assessment study for the extended portion from Narela to Kundli (5-km long) are in progress, officials said.

The revised detailed project report for the Rithala-Narela-Kundli corridor is expected to be submitted by the end of this month. The DPR after finalisation will be submitted to the government for consideration or approval, the DMRC said.

