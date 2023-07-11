Headlines

Bengaluru: Ex-employee kills CEO, MD of tech firm; accused on the run

The CEO, Vinu Kumar, and Managing Director of the Aeronics Internet Company, Phanindra Subramanya, passed away on their way to the hospital.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 11, 2023, 08:09 PM IST

An ex-employee attacked the managing director and CEO of a technology firm in Bengaluru with a sword and murdered them, according to the police. The CEO, Vinu Kumar and Managing Director of the Aeronics Internet Company, Phanindra Subramanya, passed away on their way to the hospital. According to Lakshmi Prasad, DCP North East, Felix, the attacker is on the run.

An ex-employee of Aeronics is the main suspect in the double killing case, according to the preliminary investigation. The suspect had quit his job and opened his own company, as per reports. However, it is asserted that the suspect harboured an intense hatred against Phanindra because the latter was strongly against his business practises.

The suspect broke into the Aeronics office today at around 4 o'clock while brandishing a sword and a knife. He stabbed Vinu Kumar and Phanindra Subramanya before running away. There was no case pending at the time this report was filed. Further investigation is being done.

(With inputs from ANI)

 

 

