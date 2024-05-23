Weather update: Delhi-NCR likely to witness more high temperatures, check latest IMD forecast here

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued warnings about the possibility of extreme heatwaves in different regions of Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, and Western Uttar Pradesh

A red alert has been issued for Delhi till Saturday, May 25, by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued warnings about the possibility of extreme heatwaves in different regions of Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, and Western Uttar Pradesh. Apart from that, isolated regions in Himachal Pradesh, Eastern Uttar Pradesh, and Jammu and Kashmir are also under high alert.

The highest temperature ever recorded in Delhi on May 22 was 43.4 degrees Celsius. Temperatures are predicted to rise gradually, reaching as high as 44 degrees on May 23, 45 degrees on May 24, and an extremely hot 46 degrees Celsius on May 25 and May 28. There isn't much of a break during the night, with lows of 30 to 31 degrees.

Warnings have been issued by authorities due to the heatwave that has affected multiple states, including Punjab, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh.

The highest temperature in the region was recorded on Wednesday, May 22, when the mercury in Rajasthan's Barmer district reached an astounding 48 degrees Celsius. The next closest temperature readings were 47.7 degrees from Sirsa in Haryana and 46.6 degrees from Bhatinda in Punjab.

Meteorologists attribute the recent drop in temperature to easterly winds. These winds, which are usually colder because of the country's eastern regions' lower temperatures, provided momentary respite. Experts warn that this reprieve won't last long because another temperature spike is predicted.