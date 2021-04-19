Lockdown in Delhi from April 19 midnight till April 26 morning - What's allowed, what's not

In a significant development, Delhi will remain under complete lockdown from tonight (April 19) till next Monday morning to curb the spread of coronavirus COVID-19 cases in the national capital.

"It has been decided to impose a lockdown in Delhi, from 10 pm tonight to 6 am next Monday (26th April)," announced Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.

"Essential services, food services, medical services will continue. Weddings can be held with a gathering of only 50 people, passes will be issued separately for it. A detailed order will be issued shortly," added Kejriwal.

"In the next 6 days, we will make arrangements for more beds in Delhi. We thank Central govt for helping us. The lockdown period will be used to arrange oxygen, medicine. I request everyone to follow the guidelines," said Kejriwal.

Speculations were rife that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led government in Delhi would extend the weekend lockdown to curb the spread of the deadly virus in the national capital.

Also read Lockdown in Delhi? CM Arvind Kejriwal likely to make BIG announcement today

CM Kejriwal met Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and other top officials on Monday (April 19) told hold discussions over COVID-19 situation in Delhi and it seems the decision to impose curfew in the national capital was taken during the meeting. On Sunday, Delhi recorded over 25,500 new COVID-19 cases and the positivity rate has increased to nearly 30 per cent in a 24-hour period.

CM Kejriwal had announced to impose weekend lockdown in Delhi to “break the chain of transmission”. During the weekend lockdown, auditoriums, restaurants, malls, gyms and spas remained closed across Delhi.