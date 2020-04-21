'You got out, broke my heart': Mohammad Kaif recalls iconic Natwest series final and Yuvraj Singh's dismissal

One of the most memorable moments in Indian cricket would be the Natwest series final at Lord's in 2002.

India had set a target of 326 to win the match and Mohammad Kaif along with Yuvraj Singh made sure to the nation towards victory.

The victory was even special when then skipper Ganguly took off his shirt and celebrated in style at the Lord's dressing room.

While recalling these moments, Kaif revealed that he had thought India would lose the final when the all-rounder got out.

The former Indian cricketer made the revelation during an Instagram Live session with former Indian batsman Yuvraj Singh.

"I thought the match was gone when you (Yuvraj) got out. I didn't think we will win because I had a comfort factor with you," said Kaif.

"And we were so close, I was set and you were also there. So there was a belief that if we played till last India will win. But you got out and broke my heart," he added.

In the Natwest final, India was struggling at 146/5 when both Yuvraj and Kaif got together at the crease.

The duo put on a partnership of 121 runs to give India a glimmer of hope.

Yuvraj got out after scoring 69 runs, but Kaif batted with the tailenders to give India a win in the final over by two wickets and three balls to spare.