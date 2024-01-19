WTC points table: Updated World Test Championship standings after Australia beat West Indies by 10 wickets

Australia thrashed West Indies by 10 wickets in the Test series opener at the Adelaide Oval.

Australia maintained their top position in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 points table with a resounding 10-wicket victory over West Indies in the first Test at the Adelaide Oval on Friday, January 19.

On Day 3, West Indies resumed their second innings at 73/6 and were eventually dismissed for a mere 120 runs. With only 26 runs needed to secure a 1-0 lead in the two-match series, the Australian team achieved victory in just 6.4 overs. Usman Khawaja retired hurt after scoring nine runs, while Steven Smith (11*) and Marnus Labuschagne (1*) were at the crease when the winning runs were scored.

Following this dominant win, Australia now sits comfortably at the top of the World Test Championship 2023-25 points table with 66 points. Out of their nine Test matches, they have emerged victorious in six, suffered two defeats, and settled for a draw, resulting in an impressive points percentage (PCT) of 61.11.

In contrast, West Indies find themselves languishing in eighth position, having suffered two losses and a draw in their three matches. They have accumulated a mere four points, resulting in a disappointing PCT of 11.11.

India currently occupies the second position in the World Test Championship points table. Out of the four matches they have played, they have emerged victorious in two. Unfortunately, they suffered a defeat in one Test, while the other ended in a draw. With 26 points and a PCT (Percentage of Points) of 54.16, India is in a strong position.

Looking ahead, Rohit Sharma and his team are determined to secure crucial points in their upcoming Test assignment. They will be facing England in a five-match series, which will kick off on January 25 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

In comparison to other teams, South Africa, New Zealand, and Bangladesh currently hold 12 points each, with a PCT of 50.

