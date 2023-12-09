WPL 2024 auction: Full list of sold and unsold players

WPL 2024 Auction: Check complete list of players sold and unsold during the highly anticipated mini-auction of the second edition of the Women's Premier League.

The 2024 Women's Premier League auction witnessed a historic moment when Kashvee Gautam became the most expensive uncapped player, securing a staggering INR 2 crore from the Gujarat Giants. Phoebe Litchfield, an Australian star, was the first player to go under the hammer and was also picked by the Giants for INR 1 crore. Annabel Sutherland, a fellow Australian all-rounder, shared the title of the most expensive player in the 2024 auction, fetching INR 2 crore and joining the Delhi Capitals.

However, the auction held some surprises as well. Sri Lanka's star captain, Chamari Athapaththu, and West Indies' Deandra Dottin remained unsold, leaving many astonished. Additionally, Vrinda Dinesh, an Indian uncapped player, surpassed the INR 1 crore mark, as she was acquired by the UP Warriorz for INR 1.3 crore.

List of players sold:

Phoebe Litchfield - INR 1 crore (GG)

Danni Waytt - INR 30 Lakh (UPW)

Georgia Wareham - INR 40 Crore (RCB)

Annabel Sutherland - INR 2 Crore (DC)

Meghna Singh - INR 30 Lakh (GG)

Shabnim Ismail - INR 1.2 Crore (MI)

Kate Cross - INR 30 Lakh (RCB)

Ekta Bisht - INR 60 Lakh (RCB)

Vrinda Dinesh - INR 1.3 Crore (UPW)

Trisha Poojitha - INR 10 Lakh (GG)

Aparna Mondal - INR 10 Lakh (DC)

Kashvee Gautam - INR 2 Crore (GG)

Poonam Khemnar - INR 10 Lakh (UPW)

S Sajana - INR 15 Lakh (MI)

Amandeep Kaur - INR 10 Lakh (MI)

Priya Mishra - INR 20 Lakh (GG)

Lauren Cheatle - INR 30 Lakh (GG)

Kathryn Bryce - INR 10 Lakh (GG)

Mannat Kashyap - INR 10 Lakh (GG)

Ashwani Kumai - INR 10 Lakh (DC)

Fatima Jaffer - INR 10 Lakh (MI)

Keerthana Balakrishnan - INR 10 Lakh (MI)

Shubha Satheesh - INR 10 Lakh (RCB)

Veda Krishnamurthy - INR 30 Lakh (GG)

Sabbineni Meghana - INR 30 Lakh (RCB)

Simran Bahadur - INR 30 Lakh (RCB)

Gouher Sultana - INR 30 Lakh (UPW)

Sophie Molineux - INR 30 Lakh (RCB)

Tarannum Pathan - INR 10 Lakh (GG)

List of unsold players:



Bharti Fulmali

Mona Meshram

Punam Raut

Naomi Stalenberg (AUS)

Maia Boucher (England)

Priya Punia

Devika Vaidya

Deandra Dottin (WI)

Nadine de Klerk (SA)

Chamari Athapaththu (SL)

Bess Heath (ENG)

Sushma Verma

Amy Jones (ENG)

Tammy Beaumont (ENG)

Nuzhat Parween

Lea Tahuhu (NZ)

Kim Garth (AUS)

Shamilia Connell (WI)

Amanda-Jade Wellington (Australia)

Preeti Bose

Alana King (AUS)

Inoka Ranaweera (SL)

Drishya I V

Jasia Akhter

Arushi Goel

Simran Shaikh

Ridhima Aggarwal

G Divya

Sarah Bryce (SCO)

Theertha Satish (UAE)

Shivali Shinde

Uma Chetry

Gautami Naik

G. Trisha

Raghvi Bisht

Parushi Prabhakar

Hurley Gala

Nishu Choudhary

Aditi Chauhan

Komalpreet Kaur

Komal Zanzad

Haorungbam Chanu

Rekha Singh

Tara Norris (USA)

Parunika Sisodia

Sunanda Yetrekar

Sonam Yadav

Amisha Bahukhandi

Nicola Carey (AUS)

Alice Davidson Richards (ENG)

Kristie Gordon

Dhara Gujjar

Nicola Hancock

Millicent Illingworth (AUS)

Paige Scholfield (ENG)

Anushka Sharma

Iris Zwilling (NED)

Bhavana Goplani

Devika K

Priyanka Koushal

Tanisha Singh

READ| Meet Kashvee Gautam, uncapped Indian star bought for Rs 2 crore by Gujarat Giants in WPL auction