Headlines

BCCI secretary Jay Shah provides major update on Hardik Pandya's potential return to Team India

Tinu Suresh Desai expresses his wish to direct Uttarakhand tunnel rescue hero Munna Qureshi's biopic: 'I will call...'

WPL 2024 auction: Full list of sold and unsold players

Rashmika Mandanna says her Animal character Geetanjali is like most women: ‘I remember my director telling me…’

IND vs SA 1st T20I: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, pitch report and weather forecast of Durban

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

BCCI secretary Jay Shah provides major update on Hardik Pandya's potential return to Team India

Tinu Suresh Desai expresses his wish to direct Uttarakhand tunnel rescue hero Munna Qureshi's biopic: 'I will call...'

WPL 2024 auction: Full list of sold and unsold players

Most expensive buys in WPL auction history

Education qualification of Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, other cast of The Archies

WPL Auction 2024: Players who were sold for Rs 1+ crore

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Tejasswi Prakash burns the internet in red body-hugging gown with deep plunging neckline, Karan Kundra reacts

Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos meets SS Rajamouli, Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Jr NTR; see inside pics

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Israel Hamas War: Indian-origin Israeli soldier Gil Daniels killed in gunfight with Hamas

Finally! Selena Gomez confirms dating Benny Blanco, shares adorable picture with beau

IPL 2024: MS Dhoni to Shikhar Dhawan, Indian cricketers we might see in action for the last time

Rashmika Mandanna says her Animal character Geetanjali is like most women: ‘I remember my director telling me…’

Tinu Suresh Desai expresses his wish to direct Uttarakhand tunnel rescue hero Munna Qureshi's biopic: 'I will call...'

Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos meets SS Rajamouli, Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Jr NTR; see inside pics

HomeCricket

Cricket

WPL 2024 auction: Full list of sold and unsold players

WPL 2024 Auction: Check complete list of players sold and unsold during the highly anticipated mini-auction of the second edition of the Women's Premier League.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 09, 2023, 07:39 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The 2024 Women's Premier League auction witnessed a historic moment when Kashvee Gautam became the most expensive uncapped player, securing a staggering INR 2 crore from the Gujarat Giants. Phoebe Litchfield, an Australian star, was the first player to go under the hammer and was also picked by the Giants for INR 1 crore. Annabel Sutherland, a fellow Australian all-rounder, shared the title of the most expensive player in the 2024 auction, fetching INR 2 crore and joining the Delhi Capitals.

However, the auction held some surprises as well. Sri Lanka's star captain, Chamari Athapaththu, and West Indies' Deandra Dottin remained unsold, leaving many astonished. Additionally, Vrinda Dinesh, an Indian uncapped player, surpassed the INR 1 crore mark, as she was acquired by the UP Warriorz for INR 1.3 crore.

List of players sold:

Phoebe Litchfield - INR 1 crore (GG) 

Danni Waytt - INR 30 Lakh (UPW) 

Georgia Wareham - INR 40 Crore (RCB) 

Annabel Sutherland - INR 2 Crore (DC) 

Meghna Singh - INR 30 Lakh (GG)

Shabnim Ismail - INR 1.2 Crore (MI) 

Kate Cross - INR 30 Lakh (RCB) 

Ekta Bisht - INR 60 Lakh (RCB)

Vrinda Dinesh - INR 1.3 Crore (UPW)

Trisha Poojitha - INR 10 Lakh (GG)

Aparna Mondal - INR 10 Lakh (DC)

Kashvee Gautam - INR 2 Crore (GG)

Poonam Khemnar - INR 10 Lakh (UPW)

S Sajana - INR 15 Lakh (MI)

Amandeep Kaur - INR 10 Lakh (MI)

Priya Mishra - INR 20 Lakh (GG)

Lauren Cheatle - INR 30 Lakh (GG) 

Kathryn Bryce - INR 10 Lakh (GG) 

Mannat Kashyap - INR 10 Lakh (GG)

Ashwani Kumai - INR 10 Lakh (DC)

Fatima Jaffer - INR 10 Lakh (MI)

Keerthana Balakrishnan - INR 10 Lakh (MI)

Shubha Satheesh - INR 10 Lakh (RCB)

Veda Krishnamurthy - INR 30 Lakh (GG)

Sabbineni Meghana - INR 30 Lakh (RCB)

Simran Bahadur - INR 30 Lakh (RCB)

Gouher Sultana - INR 30 Lakh (UPW)

Sophie Molineux - INR 30 Lakh (RCB) 

Tarannum Pathan - INR 10 Lakh (GG)

List of unsold players:
 

Bharti Fulmali

Mona Meshram

Punam Raut

Naomi Stalenberg (AUS)

Maia Boucher (England)

Priya Punia

Devika Vaidya

Deandra Dottin (WI)

Nadine de Klerk (SA)

Chamari Athapaththu (SL)

Bess Heath (ENG)

Sushma Verma

Amy Jones (ENG)

Tammy Beaumont (ENG)

Nuzhat Parween

Lea Tahuhu (NZ)

Kim Garth (AUS)

Shamilia Connell (WI)

Amanda-Jade Wellington (Australia)

Preeti Bose

Alana King (AUS)

Inoka Ranaweera (SL)

Drishya I V

Jasia Akhter

Arushi Goel

Simran Shaikh

Ridhima Aggarwal

G Divya

Sarah Bryce (SCO)

Theertha Satish (UAE)

Shivali Shinde

Uma Chetry

Gautami Naik

G. Trisha

Raghvi Bisht

Parushi Prabhakar

Hurley Gala

Nishu Choudhary

Aditi Chauhan

Komalpreet Kaur

Komal Zanzad

Haorungbam Chanu

Rekha Singh

Tara Norris (USA)

Parunika Sisodia

Sunanda Yetrekar

Sonam Yadav

Amisha Bahukhandi

Nicola Carey (AUS)

Alice Davidson Richards (ENG)

Kristie Gordon

Dhara Gujjar

Nicola Hancock

Millicent Illingworth (AUS)

Paige Scholfield (ENG)

Anushka Sharma

Iris Zwilling (NED)

Bhavana Goplani

Devika K

Priyanka Koushal

Tanisha Singh

READ| Meet Kashvee Gautam, uncapped Indian star bought for Rs 2 crore by Gujarat Giants in WPL auction

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Watch: Animal director Sandeep Reddy Vanga mobbed, gets stuck in parking lot in US

Watch: Indian cricket team players use their trolleys as umbrellas in South Africa, video goes viral

Watch: Not four or a six, Australian batter Matt Renshaw reaches half-century with a '7' against Pakistan

Brush your hair with these Wooden Combs on Amazon

Animal actor Siddhant Karnick says Ranbir Kapoor's character is 'toxic but entertaining': We have no responsibility....

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Tejasswi Prakash burns the internet in red body-hugging gown with deep plunging neckline, Karan Kundra reacts

Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos meets SS Rajamouli, Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Jr NTR; see inside pics

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE