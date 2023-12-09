Meet Kashvee Gautam, uncapped Indian star bought for Rs 2 crore by Gujarat Giants in WPL auction

Kashvee found herself in the midst of an intense bidding war between the UP Warriorz and the Gujarat Giants, with the latter emerging victorious with a bid of Rs 2 crore.

The Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 auction witnessed unprecedented scenes as the uncapped all-rounder Kashvee Gautam fetched a staggering bid of INR 2 crore from the Gujarat Giants on Saturday. Kashvee found herself in the midst of an intense bidding war between the UP Warriorz and the Gujarat Giants, with the latter emerging victorious with a bid of Rs. 2 crore, the highest ever for an uncapped Indian player.

Kashvee is no stranger to the Indian cricketing world, having impressed many with her performances in the domestic circuit. Hailing from Chandigarh, she first made headlines when she took all ten wickets in a domestic U-19 ODI match in February 2020. Since then, she has been hailed as a future superstar for women's cricket in India.

Gautam achieved this remarkable feat for Chandigarh in a match against Arunachal Pradesh at the KSRM College ground in Andhra Pradesh. Utilizing the swing on offer, she dismissed all the batters either by uprooting the stumps or by trapping them LBW in front of the stumps.

Hat-trick

10 wickets in a one-day game

49 runs with the bat

Leading from the front



4.5-1-12-10!



Kashvee Gautam stars as Chandigarh beat Arunachal Pradesh in the @paytm Women’s Under 19 One Day Trophy. #U19Oneday



Scorecard https://t.co/X8jDMMh5PS pic.twitter.com/GWUW9uUgtF — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) February 25, 2020

Kashvee embarked on her sporting journey at the age of 14 and has never looked back since. She also had the privilege of being a part of the Women's T20 Challenge, a tournament organized by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) alongside the IPL, before the introduction of the Women's Premier League (WPL).

In addition to her impressive skills as a pacer-bowling all-rounder, Kashvee has openly expressed her admiration for India's seamer, Bhuvneshwar Kumar. She considers him as her idol, drawing inspiration from his remarkable performances on the field.

“Bhuvneshwar Kumar is someone who has always inspired me. He has seen a lot of struggles in his career. He is a world-class bowler. I always wanted to emulate him and have tried to create an impact similar to him in terms of contributions with the ball,” she told Women Criczone in an interview.

