IND vs SA, 1st T20I Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs South Africa match

IND vs SA Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for India vs South Africa.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 09, 2023, 06:45 PM IST

India will face off against South Africa in the opening match of the 3-T20I series at Kingsmead in Durban on Sunday, December 10th.

Following their campaign in the World Cup 2023, India recently engaged in a thrilling 5-match series against Australia, emerging triumphant with a resounding 4-1 victory. With only six T20I matches remaining before the highly anticipated T20 World Cup 2024 in June, the Men in Blue are eager to make the most of their limited opportunities.

Notably, prominent players such as Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, and Mohammed Shami will not be part of the Indian squad for this series. However, South Africa has assembled a formidable team under the captaincy of Aiden Markram. While Kagiso Rabada and Temba Bavuma have been given a well-deserved rest, the squad boasts exceptional talents like David Miller, Gerald Coetzee, Rassie van der Dussen, Heinrich Klaasen, and Tabraiz Shamsi.

Match Details

South Africa vs India, 1st T20I

Venue: Kingsmead, Durban

Date & Time: 10th December, 7:30 PM IST

IND vs SA Dream11 prediction

Wicketkeeper: Ishan Kishan

Batters: Shubman Gill (C), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Reeza Hendricks

Allrounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Marco Jansen (VC)

Bowlers: Mukesh Kumar, Keshav Maharaj, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh

IND vs SA My Dream11 team

Heinrich Klaasen (VC), Suryakumar Yadav (C), Shreyas Iyer, Marco Jansen, Ravindra Jadeja and Aiden Markram, Mukesh Kumar, Gerald Coetzee, Mohammed Siraj, Ravi Bishnoi, Keshav Maharaj

READ| ‘Batting at No.5 is tough, but…’: Dravid's message for Rinku ahead of IND vs SA T20I clash

