‘Batting at No.5 is tough, but…’: Dravid's message for Rinku ahead of IND vs SA T20I clash

After winning the T20I series against Australia by 4-1, Team India is gearing up for their South Africa tour starting tomorrow (10 December). Ahead of the highly anticipated T20I clash between India and South Africa, India star batter Rinku Singh shares crucial advice given to him by India head coach and former captain, Rahul Dravid.

While speaking to BCCI.tv, Rinku reveals that Rahul suggested him to play the way he plays and believe in himself. “He said batting at No.5 is a tough position to play but keep believing in yourself,” he said.

“Since 2013, I’ve been playing for UP at No. 5. Playing at no.5 is not easy because 3-4 wickets are gone and you need to maintain a partnership. So, I try to keep myself calm as much as I can,” he further said.

The first match of the T20I series between India and South Africa will be played at Kingsmead Stadium in Durban starting from 7:30 PM IST. The T20I series will also see players like Shubman Gill and Ravindra Jadeja making their comeback after the 2023 ODI World Cup.

Interestingly, the BCCI has selected three different captains for each squad this time. Suryakumar Yadav who led India in the recent T20I series will continue his captaincy for the T20I squad, while KL Rahul has been handed over the responsibility to captain the ODI squad.

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are on a break from white-ball cricket. However, they will play the Test series against South Africa, where Rohit will resume his captaincy after the World Cup debacle.

India’s squad for 3 T20Is: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (C), Rinku Singh, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wk), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Ravindra Jadeja (VC), Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Deepak Chahar.

India’s squad for 3 ODIs: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sai Sudharsan, Tilak Varma, Rajat Patidar, Rinku Singh, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (C)(wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Deepak Chahar.

India’s squad for Tests: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan (wk), KL Rahul (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Mohd. Shami*, Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Prasidh Krishna.